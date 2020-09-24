3900x/x570 boot times

So I just jumped back on to the AMD bandwagon after running Intel chips for a few years. Picked up 3900x and a Gigabyte x570 wifi Pro. Can any one tell me what the actual fuck is going on with the x570 boot times? Damn thing just kind of hangs at the Bios splash screen (45.5 seconds last boot per windows) until finally decided to load windows. Sometimes it doesn't even want to load windows, just ramps fans up to 100% and never sends a signal to the video card.



How in the world do I fix this nonsense? Latest Bios (F30), all drivers and Windows up to date. No overclocking at the moment, running XMP1 on the G. Skill Trident ram (F4-3600C18D-32GTZN). This crap is making me want to go back to Intel.



Also Ryzen master, what are the things I really should do with it to get the best performance from this thing (might be too broad of a question).



3900x

Gigabyte x570 Wifi Pro

32gb G. Skill Trident

2080ti

970 evo pro

850 evo ssd

mushkin 1tb ssd

Soundblaster zx

Corsair RM850i