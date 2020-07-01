3900x, Ubuntu & 3600mhz ram.

Code: [22729.576327] mce: [Hardware Error]: Machine check events logged [22729.576331] [Hardware Error]: Corrected error, no action required. [22729.576336] [Hardware Error]: CPU:0 (17:71:0) MC27_STATUS[-|CE|MiscV|-|-|-|SyndV|-|-|-]: 0x982000000002080b [22729.576339] [Hardware Error]: IPID: 0x0001002e00000500, Syndrome: 0x000000005a020001 [22729.576341] [Hardware Error]: Power, Interrupts, etc. Ext. Error Code: 2, Link Error. [22729.576342] [Hardware Error]: cache level: L3/GEN, mem/io: IO, mem-tx: GEN, part-proc: SRC (no timeout)

So I've had 2x16GB (single rank) ddr4-3000 working fine on my 3900x/crosshair VI for a while.I've replaced this with 2x8G ddr4-3600 cas16 and about once every day or two a program crashes (seems to usually be Xorg) and I get this in the logs:So is it1) Bad ram2) Bad cpu3) CPU just can't handle 3600mhz cas16?Motherboard is an X370 board (crosshair VI). This has the T-topology layout so maybe 3600 w/ 2 sticks just doesn't work on this box? Possible?I could swap these 2 sticks to my windows i5-8400 box I suppose....