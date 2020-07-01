3900x, Ubuntu & 3600mhz ram.

So I've had 2x16GB (single rank) ddr4-3000 working fine on my 3900x/crosshair VI for a while.

I've replaced this with 2x8G ddr4-3600 cas16 and about once every day or two a program crashes (seems to usually be Xorg) and I get this in the logs:

Code: 
[22729.576327] mce: [Hardware Error]: Machine check events logged
[22729.576331] [Hardware Error]: Corrected error, no action required.
[22729.576336] [Hardware Error]: CPU:0 (17:71:0) MC27_STATUS[-|CE|MiscV|-|-|-|SyndV|-|-|-]: 0x982000000002080b
[22729.576339] [Hardware Error]: IPID: 0x0001002e00000500, Syndrome: 0x000000005a020001
[22729.576341] [Hardware Error]: Power, Interrupts, etc. Ext. Error Code: 2, Link Error.
[22729.576342] [Hardware Error]: cache level: L3/GEN, mem/io: IO, mem-tx: GEN, part-proc: SRC (no timeout)
So is it
1) Bad ram
2) Bad cpu
3) CPU just can't handle 3600mhz cas16?

Motherboard is an X370 board (crosshair VI). This has the T-topology layout so maybe 3600 w/ 2 sticks just doesn't work on this box? Possible?
I could swap these 2 sticks to my windows i5-8400 box I suppose....
 
You might want to increase your memory voltage. It's doubtful that anything's bad. These boards and CPU's are simply fickle when it comes to compatibility. What RAM is it?
 
