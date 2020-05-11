3900x overclocking tips

I been messing around with my new amd ryzen 3900x for about a day loving it been a intel guy for the last 20 years. One thing im confused on which voltages do i need to worry about in hwinfo i see core 0-11 vids then on down CPU core voltage (SVI1 TFN). I decided to install AISuite3 and give its TPU overclock a try and to my suprise it might of found the stable settings for 4.4ghz testing the system with realbench now 76 mins stable so far. Any tips to help out a new amd overclocker out i tried PBO but it was using so much vcore and negative offset didn't seem to work very well and i was only getting up to 4500 on a single core and at full load 4119 i have been trying quite a few things.