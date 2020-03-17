3800X ocing,coolnquiet? am I dreaming?!

Although I've only had a couple days to acquaint myself with a shiny new 3800X ,I feel compelled to share my current observations regarding the hardware features aforementioned in the thread title. Historically cool and quiet/ocing were typically not synonymous with AMD cpus. Apparently that is subject to change with the currently available product line. My personal goals with regards to these features have always been to maximize longevity and minimize latent heat while maximizing capabilities of whatever hardware flavor was best at the time. With this in mind here are my short term observations of my new x570 meg and 3800x.

Please keep in mind this system was was built primarily as a gaming rig and not for income related functions ,although I believe it could easily fulfill both obligations with an extra bios profile and another partition on the current 2 TB gen4 nvme raid 0 array.

First and foremost a big thank you to AMD for providing such a wonderfully insightful hardware monitoring utility called Ryzen master and of course the hardware to try it on. Bravo! These settings literally took about 5 minutes to implement after some time to get acquainted with the bios layout of this new MSI main board. Here are some screenshots of ryzen master as a picture is worth quite a few of my long winded mutterings. Forgot to mention this method doesn't require additional cooling as the stock cooler easily manages thermals.