I was reading on reddit today and someone was saying the 3800x has an eco function that will limit it to the same 65 that a 3700x uses. Being that a 3800X is a whole whopping 100Mhz faster you would think it could run at the same speed with the same 65W no problem. Might even improve performance with less heat from the voltage. My question is, where is this function? Is a it an AMD setting or is it a BIOS setting? Person could have been full of crap too but either way I'm curious.