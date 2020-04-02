3700X: High Temp Underloaded...

JCNiest5 said: How is it my 3700X running at everything Auto except memory using XMP, and the temp gets up to 91 using Corsair H115i Pro when using AIDA64 to stress it? Reapplying thermal paste doesn't change anything. This is too high, especially when using a watercooler. What else to try?



I've noticed something different about VID in Coretemp64, though. It's fluctuating between 1.4325v and 1.5000v, but mostly it stays at 1.4625v. Speed jumps everywhere, but it stays most at 4.290Ghz (99.79x43). Isn't anything 1.4+ VID too high? Click to expand...

A few things. First off, use Ryzen Master for monitoring on those. Secondly, the voltage behavior is actually normal. At stock settings these CPU's will sometimes pull upwards of 1.5v in order to hit their maximum boost clocks or to maintain a higher all core clock when fully loaded. They do this in bursts. It's perfectly safe and normal per AMD. I've seen this behavior out of the entire Ryzen 3000 series family on half a dozen boards. Clock speeds being inconsistent is also normal. Clock speeds on these processors are not static values. That's part of the controversy with regard to boost clocks as these CPU's rarely if ever achieve their advertised boost clocks.As for your Corsair H115i Pro, try doing other tests besides AIDA64's stress test. See what you get. There may be something wrong with the cooler, but it might just be something with that particular test. I don't know as I haven't run that. I will say that ordinarily on automatic settings you won't see these CPU's hit those temps. It will retard the clocks and voltage enough to keep that from happening. However, with autoOC or PBO-AutoOC, hitting just below the thermal throttling threshold isn't unusual. They'll do that as the automatic OC is pushing the CPU's clocks as high as it can for as long as it can. This results in higher overall boost clocks under all conditions and thus, higher temperatures.