360mm EK AIO - Variants

1) Anyone ever used the 360mm EK AIO Basic before? How is the thermal cooling and quality build on it? I think I have seen a GN video where the hoses come out very easily. Is this true and will this be an issue? Anyone who has this please share your thoughts and experience.





2) How about other variants? Which are good, high quality and what are the differences between them? Any variants that are bad?



- 360mm EK AIO Basic

- 360mm EK AIO D-RGB

- 360mm EK Elite Aurum D-RGB





Thanks.