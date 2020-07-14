34" Ultrawide with USB-C hub for both productivity and casual gaming?

Hey all,I'm looking to upgrade my monitor from my current Dell U2311H IPS to a 34" UWS. I used to be an avid gamer but those days have dwindled since my younger days. I still occasionally game (Destiny, Battlefield, etc) but primarily do 3D CAD work for woodworking, photo editing for my photography side-gig and productivity for WaH these days. I keep being drawn to either the LG CB99 or the Dell 3419, however I want to cry that they are 60hz. I get it, I don't game as much anymore, but when dropping that cash, I was hoping for at least 75-100hz! With that said, for my needs, am I stuck between those two or does anyone have another recommendation? I keep finding great monitors regarding refresh rates, but then they don't have the USB-C connectivity, or vice versa...Thanks in advance!