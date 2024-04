of any size

In a theater, the thx and other standards optimal viewing are 45 - 50 deg viewing angle still, so the pixels are smaller to your perspective even though the screens are large.Living room tv viewing setups are usually only a 30deg - 36 deg viewing angle due to the viewing distance (for various reasons) - so the screen ends up shrunken to your perspective, and do are the pixels. So a 4k tv is already near "8k PPD" in way as far as the perceived pixel sizes goes.For example:. . 65"screen at 98" viewing distance is 32deg viewing angle and ~ 119 PPD. . 65"screen 45 inch view distance (E.g. decoupled from desk on a slim spine tv stand) 64 degree, filling a few degrees more than your central viewing angle like monitor typical does = 119ppdNo matter what size screen, at the same viewing angle the same rez will look essentially the same pixel density (PPD, pixel per degree) to your perspective.For reference:At the human central viewing angle of 60 to 50 degrees, every 8k screengets around 127 to 154 PPD..At the human central viewing angle of 60 to 50 degrees, every 4k screen of any size gets around 64 to 77 PPD..At the human central viewing angle of 60 to 50 degrees, every 2560x1440 screen of any size gets only 43 PPD to 51 PPD..At the human central viewing angle of 60 to 50 degrees, every 1920x1080 screen of any size gets only 32 PPD to 39 PPD=================================