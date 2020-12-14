I am looking for some 32GB RDIMM ECC RAMs for ASUS Pro WS X570-ACE motherboard to max out the RAM storage. But the official ASUS memory QVL of ECC memories do not include any 32GB memory modules. The best I can find on the list is Kingston 16GB ECC RAM (RDIMM).



Could you please suggest a high-density RAM module that will be compatible with the motherboard? I plan to install a Ryzen 5950x CPU on it. Thanks.