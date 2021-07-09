3200 DDR4 Doesn't run above 2933 and resets to 2133

I dug through a lot of posts regarding the issues of getting 3200 DDR4 ram to run at the actual intended speed, but couldn't find anything that worked for me.Specs:MSI B450 Mortar TitaniumAMD Ryzen 7 27004x8GB DDR4 3200RTX 2080 TiBasically went down the rabbit hole of why my 3200 Ram is stuck at 2133. I got the RAM to run at 2933 by turning off Memory Fast boot. I've tried using the A-XMP profile 2 (DDR4 3200 16-18-18-36 // exactly what my RAM is rated for), but does the memory failure reboot twice and then reverts to 2133. I tried upping the voltage to 1.35v. I also updated the BIOS to 7B89vAD (released 2020-06-16). They do have a new version out, but it's a beta, and slapping a beta into the bios of all things isn't something that excites me. I can add a screen shot of my bios settings as if that's useful, but I know this is a common problem with something I'm probably just missing.