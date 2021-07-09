3200 DDR4 Doesn't run above 2933 and resets to 2133

I dug through a lot of posts regarding the issues of getting 3200 DDR4 ram to run at the actual intended speed, but couldn't find anything that worked for me.

Specs:
MSI B450 Mortar Titanium
AMD Ryzen 7 2700
4x8GB DDR4 3200
RTX 2080 Ti

Basically went down the rabbit hole of why my 3200 Ram is stuck at 2133. I got the RAM to run at 2933 by turning off Memory Fast boot. I've tried using the A-XMP profile 2 (DDR4 3200 16-18-18-36 // exactly what my RAM is rated for), but does the memory failure reboot twice and then reverts to 2133. I tried upping the voltage to 1.35v. I also updated the BIOS to 7B89vAD (released 2020-06-16). They do have a new version out, but it's a beta, and slapping a beta into the bios of all things isn't something that excites me. I can add a screen shot of my bios settings as if that's useful, but I know this is a common problem with something I'm probably just missing.

3200mhz 16cas should run just fine at 1.35v but upping to 1.4v as pendragon1 says will rule out dram voltage instability. I ran 1.132v on the soc on my 2700x for 3200-3466mhz so try that. I think my input was 1.15v on soc and with vdroop it read 1.132v so try that. Also make sure your dram sticks are installed in the correct dram slots. Generally from left to right it is the 2nd and 4th slots. Hope this helps
 
