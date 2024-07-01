32" 4k OLED 240hz monitors

ochadd
ochadd
May 9, 2008
1,340
I haven't kept up on display tech recently but 32" 4k OLED 240hz seems like a sweet spot. Full Gsync support seems to be missing though. Did I miss any worth putting on the shopping list? The two most appealing options to me are hard to find.
1. MSI MPG 321URX 32" OLED (no Gsync) $950 but no where
2. Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM (Gsync compatible) $1300 but resellers.
LG UltraGear 32" OLED 32GS95UE-B (Gsync compatible, WOLED w/ mat screen and not shiny QDOLED list most others)
Samsung 32" Odyssey G8 OLED LS32DG802SNXZA (Gsync compatible)
MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 32" 9S6-3DD39T-002 (No Gsync. no firmware ever, maybe. )
Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - AW3225QF (Gsync compatible, can't disable DSC)
Think I'm going to make a jump from my 27" Acer Predator 1440 144hz to a 4k OLED. Single player games with the highest visual quality and office work is what I'll feed it.
