3090 FE or 3090 FTW3

Have a new 3090 FTW3 coming in today. Was thinking of using both my 3090 FE and this for mining but luckily managed to get a RX6800 at MSRP as well so going to put that in my secondary rig (the thought of two 3090s is tempting but will make my office a furnace in peak summer).Which one should I sell? The 3090 FE has been good for the past two months, yes RAM junction gets toasty but a 120mm fan on the back keeps it under 100 C even in mining loads.Is Tjunc significantly better on the 3090 FTW3 and have the power/red-light issues been resolved? Was set on selling the FE but not so sure anymore.PS: All of these cards were manually obtained with a lot of effort, no bots, so I earned them