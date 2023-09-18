3090 backside ram

A

applegrcoug

Aug 28, 2021
449
More of a rant...

But the backside ram on the 3090 sure is annoying. It just gets smoking hot without any true heatsink back there when really getting taxed So, it seems really the best way to control the heat back there is a full coverage water block. I have a couple like that and they're great.

I had a 3080 10gb in a bykski full coverage block on my son's machine, but the high resolution texture packs we run on minecraft will more than max it out. So I saw that a member here was selling their 3090 vision. Perfect, block fits for cool vram. Spent yesterday making the swap and then purging the air from the fluid lines. Then, I find one vram thermal pad that fell off during assembly...SOB.

Finally got it reback together and vram is nice and cool.

I find it interesting that the 4090 is all front mounted so it can use the heatsink.
 
The 3090 Ti was also all front mounted. IIRC, the reason for the 3090 having VRAM on the backside is that the higher density modules were not available at the time. So, toasty backside VRAM.

For what it's worth, I just put an 80mm fan blowing down onto the backplate of my 3090 and it kept things nice and cool.
 
