FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Graphics Card & G.SKILL 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT CL34 Memory

Brahmzy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 9, 2004
Messages
4,967
For sale is an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming graphics card, model 24G-P5-3987-KR.
Specs: https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=e2763314-163f-4391-8935-ea2c5dffd06b
This card is in perfect cosmetic and working condition. It has been carefully modded with a heat plate that significantly dropped temps on the card. Card runs nice and cool vs other brands.
I'm the original purchaser and this card was used for occasional gaming, only for a short time. Most of the gaming was done on the 3080 this replaced.

Asking $700 shipped

IMG-2778.jpg

IMG-2779.jpg

IMG-2780.jpg

IMG-2781.jpg


Also for sale is a pair of G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series (Intel XMP 3.0) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL34-45-45-108 1.40V Desktop Computer Memory UDIMM - Matte Black (F5-6800J3445G16GX2-RS5K)
Specs: https://www.gskill.com/product/165/377/1684291469/F5-6800J3445G16GX2-RS5K
This is excellent RAM in perfect cosmetic and working condition. I upgraded to 48GB of RAM and don't need this anymore. I had this less than a month. It clocks perfectly stable at XMP I speeds in my ASUS Z790 motherboard, just wanted more memory.

Asking $90 shipped

IMG-2784.jpg

IMG-2785.jpg

IMG-2786.jpg


Heatware is under 'Brahmzy'

Thanks!
 
