3080Ti speculation

Who here thinks there's way too large of a spec and pricing gap between a 3080 and 3090 for it not to be filled at some point with a 3080Ti?



The 3080 seems like a solid choice but the 10GB of VRAM rubs me the wrong way, particularly with next gen consoles shipping with 16GB of unified memory



The 3090 seems like a solid choice but the pricing gap between it and the 3080 rubs me the wrong way, thinking there has to be that "perfect" card coming to fill that spec and pricing gap.



What say you?