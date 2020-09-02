3080Ti speculation

Will there be a 3080Ti

RamonGTP

Who here thinks there's way too large of a spec and pricing gap between a 3080 and 3090 for it not to be filled at some point with a 3080Ti?

The 3080 seems like a solid choice but the 10GB of VRAM rubs me the wrong way, particularly with next gen consoles shipping with 16GB of unified memory

The 3090 seems like a solid choice but the pricing gap between it and the 3080 rubs me the wrong way, thinking there has to be that "perfect" card coming to fill that spec and pricing gap.

What say you?
 
Mylex

I think the point yesterday was to set the pace and see what AMD had then flesh out the cards around the navi line to paint them into irrelevance.
 
With the big gap in price between 3080 and 3090 it's almost a given there's going to be something to plug that gap.
 
