There's no reason to do this ever since the introduction of the unified driver. I used the same install across a Titan X, a 2080Ti, and a 3080, all with 0 issues. Never hurts to try your existing install when just swapping GPU across the same generation; at best, it works fine and you don't have to do anything else, and at worst, you just waste a bit of time and do a driver reinstall if any issues pop up.



As for your issue, check to see if there isn't something about it in the Known Issues section of the patch notes for the driver you installed, although GPU installs don't usually cause audio problems like that unless you were using them for HDMI audio output. Check event viewer after launching a game to see if it's not throwing up any errors regarding your sound driver.