3080Ti core@75C and mem@85C sustainable?

Hello, I have a problem to discuss, if you would be so kind.

Bought a new Palit 3080Ti, have been trying it under load - Hunt Showdown long hours of gaming at 4K res, 120Hz. I was surprised by the high GPU temperature, especially the memory.

Is it sustainable long term (3 to 5 years), or am I already damaging my card? The system seems rock stable otherwise. I have an open case, perhaps closing it and optimizing airflow would help? Perhaps buying thermal pads on the memory chips? Undervolting the card?

There are sure experts among you, please, I would like to have your opinions. Thank you politely in advance for your time and effort. Serious answers only, please.
 
Oh, and I was surprised that the fans are running only at 57% of the max RPM. Should not they speed up, when the card overheats?
 
Temps appear pretty average for the newer gpus. My 6900XT hit 112C on very hot day awhile back and I decided it was gonna be water cooled after that day. Junction never sees over 70C now.
 
Okay, thank you, guys. I was taught in the old days: "Aim at having the hottest spot of your system 70C max. Anything beyond that wears your components and will eventually cause unrecoverable damage and hardware failure". But perhaps new materials and technologies mean higher temperatures are sustainable nowadays?

I was scared by that 85C at memory chips, but if you say it's okay, then I will stop worrying.
 
