3080Ti core@75C and mem@85C sustainable?

Hello, I have a problem to discuss, if you would be so kind.



Bought a new Palit 3080Ti, have been trying it under load - Hunt Showdown long hours of gaming at 4K res, 120Hz. I was surprised by the high GPU temperature, especially the memory.



Is it sustainable long term (3 to 5 years), or am I already damaging my card? The system seems rock stable otherwise. I have an open case, perhaps closing it and optimizing airflow would help? Perhaps buying thermal pads on the memory chips? Undervolting the card?



There are sure experts among you, please, I would like to have your opinions. Thank you politely in advance for your time and effort. Serious answers only, please.