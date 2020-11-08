3080 Ti speculation

So the rumors are in the air. The 3080 Ti will be coming out soon to compete with AMD 6000 series. It's going to have more memory than the 3080 but probably less than the 3090.
What I'm hearing is 20GB of DDR6X but with the 320bit bus of the 3080 but keeping the CUDA core count of the 3090.
Pricing? I'm guessing it's either gonna be $999 if Nvidia wants to be competitive against the 6900XT or $1200 if they are thinking, we just don't care, people will buy our Ti for this price anyways cos our brand will sell out these cards.
If the 3080 Ti comes out, will you be trying to buy it? What video card would you be replacing? Does a price of $999 or $1199 change your mind about your desire for this card?
Speculation article: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-20-gb-graphics-card-specs-leak/