3080 Ti available at select physical Best Buy locations starting tomorrow morning (no online orders)

Best Buy is making the 3080 Ti FE available at select retail locations across the country tomorrow morning. The page lists which stores the will be available. The staff will hand out tickets at 0730 local time and you'll be able to pick a card up at 0900. Better get there quick as I'm sure people are already rushing to get in line.

https://corporate.bestbuy.com/what-...e-rtx-3080-ti-founders-edition-graphics-card/

1622664405057.png
 
Only 1 store in the entire SF Bay Area. The rest are all hours drive away, not counting the ones in or near LA.
 
Here are the worstbuy physical shops around the sf bay area and surrounding region. Pretty sad that only one out of 12 carries the inventory. Very sad.

1622666689466.png
 
