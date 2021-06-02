3080 Ti available at select physical Best Buy locations starting tomorrow morning (no online orders)

Armenius
Best Buy is making the 3080 Ti FE available at select retail locations across the country tomorrow morning. The page lists which stores the will be available. The staff will hand out tickets at 0730 local time and you'll be able to pick a card up at 0900. Better get there quick as I'm sure people are already rushing to get in line.
https://corporate.bestbuy.com/what-...e-rtx-3080-ti-founders-edition-graphics-card/
