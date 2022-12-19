3080 Hydro Copper/3090 Ti FE /4080 (New to Cooling)

C

CPD

n00b
Joined
Dec 19, 2022
Messages
1
Hey all, I am planning to build a new machine with my first custom cooling loop for my son as an xmas gift. Being new to cooling I have many questions, the first being which GPU to buy.

I can get my hands on an EVGA 3080 Hydro Copper FTW (the 12 GB version), a 3090 Ti FE, or a 4080 FE. For the latter two I would add an EK Quantum Vector water block. Because the EK water block for the 3090 ti is about $100 more than the water block for the 4080 those two options are identical in price. Both of the FE options with EK water blocks are about $150 cheaper than the 3080 hydro copper.

Being new to cooling I'd love some opinions on tackling a water block install on my first try vs getting the ready to go Hydro Copper and which GPU you'd go with. It's hard to pass up the performance of the 3090 ti or 4080, especially when it is cheaper all in, but tearing a FE card apart to get there has me a little hesitant.

Thanks in advance for any advice.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x5
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,799
Watch teardown videos for your specific gpu as well as install videos for the waterblock you buy. Take it slow and avoid using force. Make sure to leak test before pluggigg in power to the rest of the system. You can jump the pins on your psu to allow you to run power to the pump without plugging the psu into the rest of your system. Watch videos about this topic if you dont know how.
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,742
Make sure you use proper size screw driver bit. It is very easy to strip the heads on them. I got a EVGA 3080 from RMA and most the screw heads were massacred. Some were a real bitch to get out. I would personally avoid a FE. They seem to be a bitch to take apart.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top