3080 Eth testing

So I got my 3080 today and i fired it up on NH to see how she goes.



First off i set the Power Target to 65%

Memory +1000

Core = stock



Running Phoenix miner on NH this was getting me 96MH/s

I was seeing actual power target in Afterburner closer to 70% and power reported by the miner was around 248w



I tried it on 60% and my hashes dropped to around 86 MH/s at around 225W

My FTW3 was running under 60c (55-57c) at these settings with basic afterburner fan curve less than 70%



with NH this was reporting around .2 mBTC / Day or roughly $3 Canadian at current rates per day.

Since I use a lot of power for stuff i calculate my costs on 14c / KHW so i would estimate my cost to run this would be roughly $30 per month , so roughly $60 profit per month.



Payouts have been down quite a bit lately so they could drop further or go up again who knows. At these calculations it would be roughly 20 months to pay off my card for what i bought it for ($1250 CDN with taxes / shipping) assuming no changes.

Likely I don't have anywhere near that long as ETH could go POS any day?

There is always other coins to mine but alts are suffering in the last month or so.



Anyways I didn't buy it just for mining. I will be playing some games and doing some Distributed Computing, but figured i would share some info about how long it would take to pay for itself and some basic clocks / metrics i have tried so far.