3080 Efficiency question

Pkirk618

Supreme [H]ardness
I notice my card stays at a constant 1785 core clock all the time. Don't these GPUs downclock when not being used?
Asus Tuf3 080
 
VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Depends on your driver and power settings. I don't know which specific settings do what, but if you've gone in and selected "maximum performance" power plans your card may not downclock.

What are you using to monitor clock speeds?
 
Pkirk618

Supreme [H]ardness
I tried asus' GPU tweak. Then tried MSI afterburner -- was a constant 1785 and total draw from the wall was a constant 200w. currently reinstalling nvidia drivers and uninstalling all GPU overclocking software at the moment. Using optimal setting in CP.
 
Pkirk618

Supreme [H]ardness
Hey van, not sure if a reboot fixed the problem. I was at maximum performance initially before I posted here. After I noticed the constant core clock, that's when I made it optimal again -- yet that didn't fix the problem. Did the whole uninstall/install and now all looks good, but "now" is after a reboot too. Clocks going back down to 210 at idle and draw from wall is half. Not used to this card yet. Been with AMD far too long. If I need to OC this card, I might need to reevaluate things.
 
VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Pkirk618 said:
Hey van, not sure if a reboot fixed the problem. I was at maximum performance initially before I posted here. After I noticed the constant core clock, that's when I made it optimal again -- yet that didn't fix the problem. Did the whole uninstall/install and now all looks good, but "now" is after a reboot too. Clocks going back down to 210 at idle and draw from wall is half. Not used to this card yet. Been with AMD far too long. If I need to OC this card, I might need to reevaluate things.
Glad you got it sorted. Just a heads up - if you do decide to OC the card, don't expect miracles. The 3000 series are juiced to the hilt from the factory.
 
Pkirk618

Supreme [H]ardness
VanGoghComplex said:
Glad you got it sorted. Just a heads up - if you do decide to OC the card, don't expect miracles. The 3000 series are juiced to the hilt from the factory.
can't imagine needing to is really where my head is at. I'm coming from a 7700k and Radeon 7 to an i9 and this so I'm still in the "wow" phase. Not quite at "what else can this do" yet :) I'll set my expectations.... :) Thanks bro.
 
