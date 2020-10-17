3080 Efficiency question

Pkirk618
I notice my card stays at a constant 1785 core clock all the time. Don't these GPUs downclock when not being used?
Asus Tuf3 080
Glad you got it sorted. Just a heads up - if you do decide to OC the card, don't expect miracles. The 3000 series are juiced to the hilt from the factory.Hey van, not sure if a reboot fixed the problem. I was at maximum performance initially before I posted here. After I noticed the constant core clock, that's when I made it optimal again -- yet that didn't fix the problem. Did the whole uninstall/install and now all looks good, but "now" is after a reboot too. Clocks going back down to 210 at idle and draw from wall is half. Not used to this card yet. Been with AMD far too long. If I need to OC this card, I might need to reevaluate things.
can't imagine needing to is really where my head is at. I'm coming from a 7700k and Radeon 7 to an i9 and this so I'm still in the "wow" phase. Not quite at "what else can this do" yet I'll set my expectations.... Thanks bro.Glad you got it sorted. Just a heads up - if you do decide to OC the card, don't expect miracles. The 3000 series are juiced to the hilt from the factory.