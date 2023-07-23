3060ti/4060ti/6750XT

T

Temo2019

n00b
Joined
Mar 11, 2019
Messages
15
Hi all,I'm in need of new gpu for 1440p gaming. My pc is 13600k with 32gb ram ddr5 on z690 chipset. I'm buying in europe so any of the 3 cards here costs around 400€. I had 2080 before and now since all this fsr,dlss,frame generation etc... I'm confused which one to buy. Since I don't have budget for 4070ti or 7x series from amd,I need gpu for 1-1,5 year before I will have money for up tier card. Which of these 3 cards is better choise for ONLY gaming in 1440p?

To clarify,I don't have ANY gpu at the moment
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top