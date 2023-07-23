3060ti/4060ti/6750XT

Hi all,I'm in need of new gpu for 1440p gaming. My pc is 13600k with 32gb ram ddr5 on z690 chipset. I'm buying in europe so any of the 3 cards here costs around 400€. I had 2080 before and now since all this fsr,dlss,frame generation etc... I'm confused which one to buy. Since I don't have budget for 4070ti or 7x series from amd,I need gpu for 1-1,5 year before I will have money for up tier card. Which of these 3 cards is better choise for ONLY gaming in 1440p?
To clarify,I don't have ANY gpu at the moment
