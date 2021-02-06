3.2 billion email passwords leaked

UnknownSouljer
https://cybernews.com/news/largest-compilation-of-emails-and-passwords-leaked-free/
More than 3.2 billion unique pairs of cleartext emails and passwords have just been leaked on a popular hacking forum, aggregating past leaks from Netflix, LinkedIn, Exploit.in, Bitcoin and more. This leak is comparable to the Breach Compilation of 2017, in which 1.4 billion credentials were leaked.
However, the current breach, known as “Compilation of Many Breaches” (COMB), contains more than double the unique email and password pairs. The data is currently archived and put in an encrypted, password-protected container.
Might be good to check and change your passwords in general, but also otherwise a good idea to see whether or not you’re affected.
