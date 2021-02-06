3.2 billion email passwords leaked

U

UnknownSouljer

Sep 24, 2001
https://cybernews.com/news/largest-compilation-of-emails-and-passwords-leaked-free/

More than 3.2 billion unique pairs of cleartext emails and passwords have just been leaked on a popular hacking forum, aggregating past leaks from Netflix, LinkedIn, Exploit.in, Bitcoin and more. This leak is comparable to the Breach Compilation of 2017, in which 1.4 billion credentials were leaked.

However, the current breach, known as “Compilation of Many Breaches” (COMB), contains more than double the unique email and password pairs. The data is currently archived and put in an encrypted, password-protected container.


Might be good to check and change your passwords in general, but also otherwise a good idea to see whether or not you’re affected.
 
L

Lakados

Feb 3, 2014
I’ve been harping on management to allow me to enforce stricter requirements for passwords for a while. Found most of them in the breach and confirmed their leaked credentials worked in a few places. Needless to say their accounts are now locked. I also suspect I won’t be getting next week off as planned.
 
