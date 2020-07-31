2TB SSD from WD or Samsung

This is probably a common decision to be made recently, looking at the number of Newegg's reviews for these two brands, compared to others.
Except for my first SSD years ago, which was a Crucial, all that followed, in different sizes, have been Samsung.
But WD's 2TB is carrying a lower price now, $50 less, so it's worth considering I think.
Has anyone tried both and has something to say. The Samsung I'm considering is the 860 EVO. Quite likely specs are the same for both, though I don't know if Samsung's quality and reliability is still the same or got worst.
Chime in an opinion if you feel like it. Thanks!
Except for my first SSD years ago, which was a Crucial, all that followed, in different sizes, have been Samsung.
But WD's 2TB is carrying a lower price now, $50 less, so it's worth considering I think.
Has anyone tried both and has something to say. The Samsung I'm considering is the 860 EVO. Quite likely specs are the same for both, though I don't know if Samsung's quality and reliability is still the same or got worst.
Chime in an opinion if you feel like it. Thanks!