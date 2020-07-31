2TB SSD from WD or Samsung

This is probably a common decision to be made recently, looking at the number of Newegg's reviews for these two brands, compared to others.



Except for my first SSD years ago, which was a Crucial, all that followed, in different sizes, have been Samsung.



But WD's 2TB is carrying a lower price now, $50 less, so it's worth considering I think.



Has anyone tried both and has something to say. The Samsung I'm considering is the 860 EVO. Quite likely specs are the same for both, though I don't know if Samsung's quality and reliability is still the same or got worst.



Chime in an opinion if you feel like it. Thanks!