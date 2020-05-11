2 different versions of wd blue 3D 2.5" ssd drives. One is significantly slower. Beware.

There's a gimped version of the wd blue 3d ssd being sold at bestbuy and walmart with shit random 4k speeds.On the outside, they look identical. Both advertised as 3D nand.2 model numbers: wds500g2b0a and wdbnce5000pncThe latter is sold at bestbuy and walmart, and you should avoid this shit at all costs.I haven't torn down the g2b0a, but I imagine the circuit board and components are the same design as the PNC I tore down previously in another post.The popular version is made in malaysia. 5000pnc is made in china.I dunno what's going on, but the bestbuy/walmart version might be using rejected chips? who knows.But the performance difference is huge.oddly enough, the firmware is different, however, thousands of user tests have shown that the g2b0a with x61190wd fw was just as fast as the 411040wd fw in my sample.In this comparison, both drives were made in feb and march 2020....