2TB 2.5" maybe with possible bad sectors???

buschman31

Nov 8, 2005
3,258
3-4 months ago I bought a 2tb mobile hdd(Seagate) off a forum where the seller did state it wont be recogizned by Windows. When I tried to format it, no such luck. Fast forward to now. I currently have it in my dock and using Aomei to wipe it. But the process is really slow. Started yesterday and currently at 237gb at 13% completed. If this drive had any bad sectors, whether hard or soft, will erasing it help and why is it taking its time to erase the hdd?
 
