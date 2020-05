Ragenrok said: very nice but honestly after 120+hz I don't really see/feel to much of an improvement personally but that could just be me, I spent some time changing refresh rates from 30hz all the way to 160hz in games (the pixio px7 I had could OC to 160hz from factory) and the difference became less and less noticeable very fast once you hit triple digit refresh rates.



I'd much rather have my 144hz 1440p IPS monitors over a 280hz (or even 240hz) 1080p monitor, after a certain point to me colours and resolution is more important. Click to expand...

I agree. I went from 1920x1200 at 60 hz to 2560x1440 at 144 (or OC to 165). I also bought and returned an Acer Predator 1920x1080 at 240 hz. While the experience on the 240 hz display was buttery smooth, the image quality was horrendous. It was not worth the reduction in quality to me. Now I'm running 1440p at 144 hz on IPS and it's a pretty good mix of both worlds (image quality/performance). I even did 4K at 60hz for a bit. I feel like 1440 is still where it's at for me, personally. I think 1080 with an obscene refresh rate (240hz+) is mostly for extremely competitive professional players more than anything though.I noticed the biggest difference from going from 60 hz to 144.... Very little from 144 to 165... and from 165 to 240 the loss of image quality was just unbearable to me. You could easily see the pixels while gaming, especially in dark scenes on the Acer Predator 27" at 1080p. Just not a good option for me.