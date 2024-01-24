2024 5th BigAdv EOL Challenge RESULTS

pututu
[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 3,003
This thread is meant to post daily results and make it easier to follow the stat. I hope to update every 12 hours. The team hyperlink will bring to the individual team forum for trash talk and what not. Let me know if the team hyperlink is not pointing to the right one.
Please comment here only if there is any question about the result. No trash talk here. Thanks.
Stat is based on EOC website beginning Jan 24, 2024 12:00 UTC or Jan 24, 2024 6am CST (US Central Time zone)
Countdown time until end of race
Total team initial points
TEAM RESULT UPDATE (every 12 hours)
[reserved]
Please comment here only if there is any question about the result. No trash talk here. Thanks.
Stat is based on EOC website beginning Jan 24, 2024 12:00 UTC or Jan 24, 2024 6am CST (US Central Time zone)
Countdown time until end of race
Total team initial points
|TEAM
|TOTAL PTS at t=0
|folding@evga
939,087,115,166
|www.overclockers.com
463,180,335,138
|[H]ardOCP
292,168,264,668
|Team AnandTech
291,633,849,842
|ExtremeHW
102,546,677,198
TEAM RESULT UPDATE (every 12 hours)
[reserved]
Last edited: