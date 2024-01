Annual Folding@Home bigadv EOL 5th Anniversary Challenge

wareyore said: What made this challenge different was the handicap imposed on TAAT. They had to declare their participants, right? Versus all WU's counted for [H]. Will there be different rules opening up to multiple teams? Will it be an open challenge, then? All WU's count, no handicaps for anyone? Or, will all teams have to post the members participating? Click to expand...

In the beginning yes they were handicapped because they dwarfed us by a large margin at the time. Then the handicap was removed. They however, assumed rules that were never brought up prior and didn't realize how well we can sometimes rally support. So, they took the friendly competition and made more out of it than it actually was. And when I say "they", I mean a hand full of vocal individuals that continue to not partake.This year, if we get it organized quick enough, we will be opening it up to multiple teams that wish to partake. It will be an open challenge as we really don't have anyone volunteering to do individual stats and monitor everything with a fine tooth comb. pututu has volunteered to possibly do some team stats and maybe some individual stats for our team . We do not plan on instituting any handicaps as (I personally) don't think those really make the event more fun. It would be nice to have it as a per person sign up but that becomes to much of a hassle for some and also allows the "1 man teams" to really decimate things. Personally, I would rather this be kept a team effort to eliminate some of the animosity that "friendly" rivalries create within teams. You really cannot help it between teams to an extent.I have only sent out DM's to one other team ( a few people on that team ) thus far. We were kicking the idea around but didn't really have a list in mind. Another team that joined us before has been mentioned/pinged in Slack but not sure about their interest yet either. If anyone would like to make a list of teams to reach out to and ask about interest in joining that would be nice. Maybe even reach out to them and post back here whom was contacted.