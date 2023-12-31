Annual Folding@Home bigadv EOL 5th Anniversary Challenge

Gilthanis
So far the teams that have joined are:Yes, race starts at 12:00 UTC and ends at 11:59 UTC. If you are in US, challenge starts on Jan 24rd 7am/4am ET/PT time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am PT/ET (coincides with the ending of FAH BigAdv program, I know it is not something that we want to remember, lol).
Stats are taken from EOC site. The stat is updated every 3 hours based on CT time zone. See below.
1. [H]ard|OCP
2. TAAT
3. EVGA
4. ExtremeHW
OC.com is still debating
OcUK was invited but no response yet
Any other teams are welcome. We just need them to come confirm that they want to partake.
----------------------------------------------------------------original post below this line-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I sent a DM to biodoc over at the TAAT forums but don't know if he will see it in a timely manner. Last year, I think motqalden did some stats for us. I didn't know what kind of interest there was this year and we have very limited time to make arrangements. I will drop them a line possibly later today in their forums/discord server. biodoc may not be available to set anything up per a post he has in their forums about some personal matters at home. So, we need some volunteers to possible pull and post stats ducing the event.
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-4th-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2024483/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-3rd-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2016630/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/foldi...niversary-challenge-the-race-is-over.2006043/
