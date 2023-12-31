Annual Folding@Home bigadv EOL 5th Anniversary Challenge

Yes, race starts at 12:00 UTC and ends at 11:59 UTC. If you are in US, challenge starts on Jan 24rd 7am/4am ET/PT time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am PT/ET (coincides with the ending of FAH BigAdv program, I know it is not something that we want to remember, lol).

Stats are taken from EOC site. The stat is updated every 3 hours based on CT time zone. See below.
So far the teams that have joined are:
1. [H]ard|OCP
2. TAAT
3. EVGA
4. ExtremeHW

OC.com is still debating
OcUK was invited but no response yet

Any other teams are welcome. We just need them to come confirm that they want to partake.
----------------------------------------------------------------original post below this line-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I sent a DM to biodoc over at the TAAT forums but don't know if he will see it in a timely manner. Last year, I think motqalden did some stats for us. I didn't know what kind of interest there was this year and we have very limited time to make arrangements. I will drop them a line possibly later today in their forums/discord server. biodoc may not be available to set anything up per a post he has in their forums about some personal matters at home. So, we need some volunteers to possible pull and post stats ducing the event.

2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-4th-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2024483/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-3rd-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2016630/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/foldi...niversary-challenge-the-race-is-over.2006043/
 
I think I can do the daily stat for the top 30 [H] contributors like I did the last time. Have to check if the excel script is still working and the extremeoverclocking folding stat still allow me to pull xml file for all the individual results.
 
Ok, so biodoc is out due to some personal issues. A couple of us discussed in Slack to possibly open things up to multiple teams this year. Some of the same people at TAAT are still pretty vocal this year about their hurt feelings from the last 2 years. So, it seems keeping it just between the two teams has probably ran its course. Does anyone have any feels on just opening it up to more teams?
 
I don't see any reason why it can't be opened up to multiple teams. As long as everyone is in it for some fun, friendly competition.
 
What made this challenge different was the handicap imposed on TAAT. They had to declare their participants, right? Versus all WU's counted for [H]. Will there be different rules opening up to multiple teams? Will it be an open challenge, then? All WU's count, no handicaps for anyone? Or, will all teams have to post the members participating?
 
wareyore said:
What made this challenge different was the handicap imposed on TAAT. They had to declare their participants, right? Versus all WU's counted for [H]. Will there be different rules opening up to multiple teams? Will it be an open challenge, then? All WU's count, no handicaps for anyone? Or, will all teams have to post the members participating?
In the beginning yes they were handicapped because they dwarfed us by a large margin at the time. Then the handicap was removed. They however, assumed rules that were never brought up prior and didn't realize how well we can sometimes rally support. So, they took the friendly competition and made more out of it than it actually was. And when I say "they", I mean a hand full of vocal individuals that continue to not partake.

This year, if we get it organized quick enough, we will be opening it up to multiple teams that wish to partake. It will be an open challenge as we really don't have anyone volunteering to do individual stats and monitor everything with a fine tooth comb. pututu has volunteered to possibly do some team stats and maybe some individual stats for our team . We do not plan on instituting any handicaps as (I personally) don't think those really make the event more fun. It would be nice to have it as a per person sign up but that becomes to much of a hassle for some and also allows the "1 man teams" to really decimate things. Personally, I would rather this be kept a team effort to eliminate some of the animosity that "friendly" rivalries create within teams. You really cannot help it between teams to an extent.

I have only sent out DM's to one other team ( a few people on that team ) thus far. We were kicking the idea around but didn't really have a list in mind. Another team that joined us before has been mentioned/pinged in Slack but not sure about their interest yet either. If anyone would like to make a list of teams to reach out to and ask about interest in joining that would be nice. Maybe even reach out to them and post back here whom was contacted.
 
OK...so I think we have decided all teams interested can let us know and join in. We will send a few invites out but I honestly don't know how big of an interest it will be so if anyone wants a team to join in, spread the word. We will be doing this Jan. 24th to the 31st. No sign up page or individual sign up necessary but we would like someone from the team to at least come in and say sign us up so that we know to pull your teams stats. That is basically it. pututu correct me if I'm wrong but you said you wanted to start at 12:00 UTC time correct?
 
Gilthanis said:
OK...so I think we have decided all teams interested can let us know and join in. We will send a few invites out but I honestly don't know how big of an interest it will be so if anyone wants a team to join in, spread the word. We will be doing this Jan. 24th to the 31st. No sign up page or individual sign up necessary but we would like someone from the team to at least come in and say sign us up so that we know to pull your teams stats. That is basically it. pututu correct me if I'm wrong but you said you wanted to start at 12:00 UTC time correct?
Yes, race starts at 12:00 UTC and ends at 11:59 UTC. If you are in US, challenge starts on Jan 24rd 7am/4am ET/PT time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am ET/PT (coincides with the ending of FAH BigAdv program, I know it is not something that we want to remember, lol).

Stats are taken from EOC site. The stat is updated every 3 hours based on CT time zone. See below.
1704380512561.png
 
Hey guys, team EVGA is interested and you can sign us up..
Now last year I folded for [H] since EVGA was not involved and it looked like TAAT was outproducing [H] by quite a bit normally, so I figured I would help out since this is my home away from home.
Then bam, you didn't need any help after the call to arms so I turned off a couple boxes and just ran one 3080. That was quite impressive!
I post here and spend a lot of time reading. But being an EVGA BOINC team captain I can't fold against them.
I haven't folded much the last few years since the end of BIGADV that hurt.... And I'll leave that there.
 
Bill1024 said:
Hey guys, team EVGA is interested and you can sign us up..
Now last year I folded for [H] since EVGA was not involved and it looked like TAAT was outproducing [H] by quite a bit normally, so I figured I would help out since this is my home away from home.
Then bam, you didn't need any help after the call to arms so I turned off a couple boxes and just ran one 3080. That was quite impressive!
I post here and spend a lot of time reading. But being an EVGA BOINC team captain I can't fold against them.
I haven't folded much the last few years since the end of BIGADV that hurt.... And I'll leave that there.
Glad to have you here either way Bill1024. Hopefully, this will add some excitement for this year since we were a bit quiet last year.
 
Bill1024 said:
Hey guys, team EVGA is interested and you can sign us up..
Now last year I folded for [H] since EVGA was not involved and it looked like TAAT was outproducing [H] by quite a bit normally, so I figured I would help out since this is my home away from home.
Then bam, you didn't need any help after the call to arms so I turned off a couple boxes and just ran one 3080. That was quite impressive!
I post here and spend a lot of time reading. But being an EVGA BOINC team captain I can't fold against them.
I haven't folded much the last few years since the end of BIGADV that hurt.... And I'll leave that there.
Great to have you leading the EVGA team! Let see what kind of output we can all produce in a week.

Good to get people excited (at least once a year, lol) and create DC awareness towards contribution to general science in particular the medical field.

Let see if any of the participating teams or all of us combined can outproduce the pure crypto teams (e.g. banano and curecoin)
 
pututu said:
Yes, race starts at 12:00 UTC and ends at 11:59 UTC. If you are in US, challenge starts on Jan 24rd 7am/4am PT/ET time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am PT/ET (coincides with the ending of FAH BigAdv program, I know it is not something that we want to remember, lol).

Stats are taken from EOC site. The stat is updated every 3 hours based on CT time zone. See below.
View attachment 624693
pututu, just to be clear, I think that should be 7AM EST and 4am PST it's 3hrs earlier in CA than in NY no?

I am looking t my 24hr UTC clock, and 12:00UTC is 7am here on the East coast

You have "Jan 24rd 7am/4am PT/ET time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am PT/ET." I think you have the PE/ET backwards, or the 7 and 4 backwards. .
I will probably do a running start anyway since I never see 7am. I am retired and those day are over!!! I may get up to go PP, then its back to bed!
 
Bill1024 said:
pututu, just to be clear, I think that should be 7AM EST and 4am PST it's 3hrs earlier in CA than in NY no?

I am looking t my 24hr UTC clock, and 12:00UTC is 7am here on the East coast

You have "Jan 24rd 7am/4am PT/ET time and ends on Jan 31st 7am/4am PT/ET." I think you have the PE/ET backwards, or the 7 and 4 backwards. .
I will probably do a running start anyway since I never see 7am. I am retired and those day are over!!! I may get up to go PP, then its back to bed!
You're absolutely right! I've changed it in my previous post. Thanks.
 
MrGuvernment said:
Would an AMD 5950X and RX6800 be of any use?
I'm running a 2600x with RX570 and 1050Ti as well as a 5800x and 6750xt. Until recently I was only running the GPUs and still in the top 20 for the team. Trust me, just about anything helps.
 
ExtremeHW is in! Is there a list of teams that have agreed to compete?
 
Count me in again this year for [H]! The quoted text in the op is a bit confusing. When does this event start?
 
OC.com here....Not sure if we are in yet or not....But what do we win when we beat the other Teams ? You have to have a prize...Pic of a trophy or something that only the winning Team can display. We used to have a Monkey paw avatar back in the day.😎
 
Hello! firedfly alerted me to this, so I linked this event to our team at EXTREMEHW.

BTW, our second annual 48-hour challenge is next month. More details to come, but it looks like so far we have some sponsored prizes from Corsair and bequiet.
 
damric said:
Hello! firedfly alerted me to this, so I linked this event to our team at EXTREMEHW.

BTW, our second annual 48-hour challenge is next month. More details to come, but it looks like so far we have some sponsored prizes from Corsair and bequiet.
Nice. Keep us posted, please!
 
Hello. Introduction:
My name is Don and I use the same screen name of don256us at the overclockers.com forums. I'm not sure that I'm the captain but I will be happy to serve as a single point of contact for our team.

I have been asked to express an interest in joining the fun of a race on behalf of our team, T32 (overclockers.com). Please let me know what we need to do to join in. We are a team that believes in friendly competition with our sister teams and we also feel that competitions like this can help spur interest from other forum members on the fence about F@H. Anything that we can do to spark interest and have fun while folding is a positive thing on our end.

For reference, my folding name was don256us and is currently don256us_ALL_1LWUMMFQmLgno74BvRHM36PcjWWrZ5WwFZ
 
