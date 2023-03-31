2023: Decent USB microphone Sub-$50?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,106
Hey Everyone,

I've been using a CAD U37 I bought for ~$40 in 2015, but I guess I've knocked it onto the floor enough times in the last 8 years that it is finally time for a replacement.

(Weird, 8 years, feels like I just bought it)

Anyway, I tend to like budget bang for the buck studio-style microphones, and tend to avoid trendy gaming/streaming inspired crap. (Blue Yeti, I'm looking at you) though I guess I could be convinced if people really think that is the best buy.

If budget were unlimited, I'd buy a Neuman U87 and a USB recording DAC with 48v phantom power, but my budget is about 1/100th of what that would cost me.

Does anyone have any recommendations, or does it make sense to just get another CAD U37?

Appreciate any input.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top