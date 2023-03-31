2023: Decent USB microphone Sub-$50?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey Everyone,
I've been using a CAD U37 I bought for ~$40 in 2015, but I guess I've knocked it onto the floor enough times in the last 8 years that it is finally time for a replacement.
(Weird, 8 years, feels like I just bought it)
Anyway, I tend to like budget bang for the buck studio-style microphones, and tend to avoid trendy gaming/streaming inspired crap. (Blue Yeti, I'm looking at you) though I guess I could be convinced if people really think that is the best buy.
If budget were unlimited, I'd buy a Neuman U87 and a USB recording DAC with 48v phantom power, but my budget is about 1/100th of what that would cost me.
Does anyone have any recommendations, or does it make sense to just get another CAD U37?
Appreciate any input.
