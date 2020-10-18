2 gamers, 1 box?

SO needs a new system.

Looking at moving her GPU into my machine and using VM's with hw passthrough to avoid building another box. Less clutter, etc. Also much cheaper to have 1 honking system than 2 mid-range.

how-to's on this seem far and few between, and focus mostly on different software configs, and are not very thorough.



What software?



Looking at unraid, but its website so full of buzzwords and online documentation is extremely lacking.