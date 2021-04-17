2.5g issues, Do I need a switch?

Title isnt exactly what the question is..



I am having issues with random drops while connected via ethernet. Going to try to step through whats going on in order



Base setup is Cat 5e going to a DLink DGS-1024D



Everything was good with no issues using onboard intel gigabit ethernet.

25' cables used for this run

Built a new rig with onboard Realtek 2.5g (gigabyte aorus pro ax mitx) - this is where I started having random ethernet drops - Windows reflecting no cable connected - Switching to WiFi was fine, but of course slower.

Swapped ports on the switch - no change

Switched Cat 5e cables - no change

None of the other devices hardwired or wifi having an issue with this.

Daughter wanted a gaming rig & will only be using WiFi - woot reason to upgrade

Built another new rig this time with onboard Intel 2.5g (asus rog strix b550-i mitx) - same issue

Forced the ethernet to 1gb - same issue



So at this point 2 computers with 2 different adapters & thus drivers with 2 different cables in 2 different ports having the same issue. The only hardware that was used in both the old & new systems was the rx6800 gpu so I reasonably positive its not a hardware issue in the PC. Software wise a fresh install of windows & nothing management wise installed.



So I am at this point moving down the stream to figure out what the hell is causing this. So before I go buying a switch to add in conjunction with the current one does anyone have any other idea's of what I should try before I order one of the like 4 possible unmanaged switch's that are available (leaning towards the trendnet 8 port if I do since in addition to my desktop my NAS has a 2.5g & my girlfriend is about to get a B560 based system that has 2.5 as well so that would give me a bit of room for future use while still leaving all the 1gb stuff attached to the DLink I have now).