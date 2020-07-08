$1k for nephew's first PC - gaming, multimedia

U

Uncle Humjaba

May 6, 2006
Hey guys

My nephew is turning 13 and is interested in gaming, animation, maybe some graphics design. My sister has asked me to help her buy something around $1k that will last him a good while. I didn't find anything prebuilt that seemed like a good value, and he's pretty savvy, so we're going to ship the parts to them and I will help build via Facetime. We need everything down to the mouse and keyboard. I'm thinking a Win10 license from the FS section will get us going. I'd like to keep it from one retailer, and Amazon is a royal PITA to use for buying PC parts, so here's my list from Newegg. Please advise.


Qty.Product DescriptionSavings
Total Price
1​
23-129-082-V21.jpg Devastator 3 Gaming Combo with RGB Keyboard and Mouse Featuring Seven Different LED Color Options By Cooler Master
Item #:N82E16823129082
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$39.99

1​
20-232-880-V01.jpg G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-16GVKC
Item #:N82E16820232880
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$79.99

1​
13-157-953-V04.jpg ASRock B550M-HDV AM4 Micro ATX AMD Motherboard
Item #:N82E16813157953
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$79.99

1​
11-146-316-V01.jpg NZXT H510 - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case - Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Steel Construction - Black/Red
Item #:N82E16811146316
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$79.99
$69.99

1​
24-281-027-S01.jpg ASUS TUF Gaming VG24VQ 24" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms MPRT 144Hz 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Asus Eye Care with Ultra Low-Blue Light & Flicker-Free Backlit LED Curved Gaming Monitor
Item #:N82E16824281027
Return Policy: Replacement Only Return Policy
$179.00

1​
19-113-569-V10.jpg AMD RYZEN 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Max Boost) Socket AM4 65W 100-100000031BOX Desktop Processor
Item #:N82E16819113569
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$199.99
$174.99

1​
17-139-146-10.jpg CORSAIR CX-M Series CX450M 450W 80 PLUS BRONZE Haswell Ready ATX12V & EPS12V Semi-modular Power Supply
Item #:N82E16817139146
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$74.99
$69.99

1​
14-932-224-V08.jpg GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER DirectX 12 GV-N166SOC-6GD Video Card
Item #:N82E16814932224
Return Policy: Standard Return Policy
$239.99

1​
AGBA_132053753042864789D64yiBAHK2.jpg XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 Solid State Drive ASX8200PNP512GTC
Form Factor: M.2 2280 Capacity: 512GB Memory Components: 3D NAND
Item #:9SIAJNU95S3647
Sold by ADATA Technology (USA) CO., Ltd
$79.99

Grand Total:
$1,013.92​

Thanks guys!
 
N

Niner21

Aug 26, 2018
It looks good, but the power supply seems a bit on the low side for any future upgrades.
 
