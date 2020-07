$1k for nephew's first PC - gaming, multimedia

Hey guysMy nephew is turning 13 and is interested in gaming, animation, maybe some graphics design. My sister has asked me to help her buy something around $1k that will last him a good while. I didn't find anything prebuilt that seemed like a good value, and he's pretty savvy, so we're going to ship the parts to them and I will help build via Facetime. We need everything down to the mouse and keyboard. I'm thinking a Win10 license from the FS section will get us going. I'd like to keep it from one retailer, and Amazon is a royal PITA to use for buying PC parts, so here's my list from Newegg. Please advise.Thanks guys!