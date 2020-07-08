$1k for nephew's first PC - gaming, multimedia

Uncle Humjaba
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 6, 2006
- Messages
- 415
Hey guys
My nephew is turning 13 and is interested in gaming, animation, maybe some graphics design. My sister has asked me to help her buy something around $1k that will last him a good while. I didn't find anything prebuilt that seemed like a good value, and he's pretty savvy, so we're going to ship the parts to them and I will help build via Facetime. We need everything down to the mouse and keyboard. I'm thinking a Win10 license from the FS section will get us going. I'd like to keep it from one retailer, and Amazon is a royal PITA to use for buying PC parts, so here's my list from Newegg. Please advise.
Thanks guys!
My nephew is turning 13 and is interested in gaming, animation, maybe some graphics design. My sister has asked me to help her buy something around $1k that will last him a good while. I didn't find anything prebuilt that seemed like a good value, and he's pretty savvy, so we're going to ship the parts to them and I will help build via Facetime. We need everything down to the mouse and keyboard. I'm thinking a Win10 license from the FS section will get us going. I'd like to keep it from one retailer, and Amazon is a royal PITA to use for buying PC parts, so here's my list from Newegg. Please advise.
Thanks guys!