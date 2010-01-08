FS: Windows 7/8.1/10/Server 12/16 | Office 10/13/16 | Win 10 Pro: $8 | Office 2019 ProPlus

XF X HD 7990

I bought this brand new from eBay, I used it for ONLY 8 hours. It's practically brand new.

Have the box and accessories that came with it. At the same time I got my R9 290X so I didn't want to use this one.

If you need pictures feel free to send me a pm.

Price: Sold

iPhone 6 Gold 16GB



ESN is clear. Phone is still in factory seals.

I just powered once to activate her and never kept my hands on her since.

Price: Sold

Pictures:

Front

Back Brand new phone bought few months ago. Ready to activate on any network. It is unlocked too.ESN is clear. Phone is still in factory seals.I just powered once to activate her and never kept my hands on her since.Price: SoldPictures:

Apple iPad Air 16GB WIFI

Alienware m18x r2

I bought this few months ago from a nbr user but didn't get a chance to use much. I checked it and it's fully working.

Specs:

Core i7 3920XM (unlocked multi)

GTX 880M (you can install another 880m and enable SLI) il include the secondary fan, heatsink and sli cable

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Verizon Unlocked

Apple iPhone 6S Plus 64GB Verizon Unlocked

Sapphire R9 290X

Bought this from eBay as used and I didn't get a chance to use it because I already got a iPad Air 2 by that time. Has slight scratches on the backside. But it's fully working.Price: Sold16GB 1600mhz ramBacklit keyboard with macro keysThis beast is sexy and powerful.1tb hdd250gb Samsung EVO 840 SSDPrice: SoldBought this from a friend and used it for few months. It's unlocked and it's 16GB. Phone is in mint condition. Fully working except for wifi which don't work.Price: SoldBought this off eBay with one week of use. It is in pristine condition. It still has one week of use.Color: space grey.Phone is fully working.Price: SoldI bought this off eBay and have been using it for some time in my rig.She works like charm, I had also flashed the r9 390X vbios in it so it has more stability and does 1125 core on stock volts.Doesn't go over 65oC in any scenario ( ambient: 30oC )I had Installed the aftermarket Arctic hybrid water cooler, so I will include the stock cooler as well if you needed them.On the top left corner of pcb has a small damage but it doesn't affect any performance nor give any issues .If you need pictures feel free to hit me a pm.Price: NOT FOR SALE with Arctic hybrid water coolerNOT FOR SALE with stock cooler.