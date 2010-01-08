FS: Windows 7/8.1/10/Server 12/16 | Office 10/13/16 | Win 10 Pro: $8 | Office 2019 ProPlus

Hello folks!!!
I have these items here without making any use to me, so though of selling them!!!
Items that I have for sale:
1. 10X AMD R9 290x, 2X AMD R9 390x, 3X AMD Fury X
2. Windows, Office, Visio and Windows Server keys
3.
10X AMD R9 290X 4GB in good condition
I'm selling all my graphics card which are just laying around, I bought these for a project but it didn't work out and these cards max had less than 1week of use.
I have 10 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $100 each or $800 for all 10 cards.
Pictures can be sent upon request
2X AMD R9 390X 8GB in new condition
I'm selling all my graphics cards which are just laying around, I bought these cards for a project but it didn't work out.
They have less than 1week of use.
I have 10 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $150 each
Pictures can be sent upon request
3X AMD R9 Fury X in new condition
I'm selling all my graphics cards which are just laying around, I bought these cards for a project but it didn't work out.
They have less than 1week of use.
I have 3 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $215 each
Pictures can be sent upon request
Windows, Office, Visio, Project and Windows Server keys
All my keys are retail. These keys were ordered directly from Microsoft as bulk.
I do have OEM keys which I can supply you the COA.
If you have any issues with my key, I can offer a replacement or a full refund whatever you prefer.
All keys are RETAIL, I do have some OEM keys but I can provide them upon your request.
Microsoft Windows
Windows 7
Windows 7 Home: $8
Windows 7 Pro: $10
Windows 7 Ultimate: $20
Windows 7 Enterprise: $20
Windows 8/8.1
Windows 8 Pro: $12
Windows 8.1 Pro N: $12
Windows 8.1 Pro: $15
Windows 8.1 Enterprise: $30
Windows 8.1 Pro Volume Licence: $160 (can be activated on 20 individual pc's)
Windows 10
Windows 10 Education: $16 (Can be used to activate any Windows 10 edition)
Windows 10 Home: $15
Windows 10 Pro: $8 (download)
Windows 10 Enterprise: $50
Windows 10 Pro Volume License: $150 (can be activated on 20 individual pc's)
Microsoft Office
Office 2010 Standard: $ 10
Office 2010 ProPlus: $16
Office 2013 ProPlus: $18 (download)
Office Home and Business 2016 for Mac: $30 (download)
Office 2016 ProPlus: $20 (download)
Office 2019 ProPlus: $25 (download)
Office 2019 for Mac: $50
Microsoft Project
Project 2013 Pro: $50
Project 2016 Pro: $90
Windows Server
Windows Server 2012 DataCenter: $200
Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard: $190
Windows Server 2012 R2 Essential: $200
Windows Server 2012 R2 DataCenter: $300
Windows Server 2016 Essentials: $250
Windows Server 2016 Standard: $350
Windows Server 2016 Data Center: $500
Visio
Visio 2013 Pro: $50
Visio 2016 Pro: $90
Selling these keys to support my restore project.
I have sold more than 3000 keys in the past.
Buy with confidence , all keys are 100% genuine.
Contact for more info.
**There can be slight delay on delivering the key so please allow 1 - 48 hours, In most cases it will be delivered Instantly..**
Heat: Reviews/Feedback for New2019 | HeatWare.com 361-1-0
Payment: PayPal , BTC , AMAZON GC
Feel free to send me offers.
I have these items here without making any use to me, so though of selling them!!!
Items that I have for sale:
1. 10X AMD R9 290x, 2X AMD R9 390x, 3X AMD Fury X
2. Windows, Office, Visio and Windows Server keys
3.
10X AMD R9 290X 4GB in good condition
I'm selling all my graphics card which are just laying around, I bought these for a project but it didn't work out and these cards max had less than 1week of use.
I have 10 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $100 each or $800 for all 10 cards.
Pictures can be sent upon request
2X AMD R9 390X 8GB in new condition
I'm selling all my graphics cards which are just laying around, I bought these cards for a project but it didn't work out.
They have less than 1week of use.
I have 10 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $150 each
Pictures can be sent upon request
3X AMD R9 Fury X in new condition
I'm selling all my graphics cards which are just laying around, I bought these cards for a project but it didn't work out.
They have less than 1week of use.
I have 3 of them inside their anti static bags.
Willing to sell them as a bulk but can sell them separately.
Price: $215 each
Pictures can be sent upon request
Windows, Office, Visio, Project and Windows Server keys
All my keys are retail. These keys were ordered directly from Microsoft as bulk.
I do have OEM keys which I can supply you the COA.
If you have any issues with my key, I can offer a replacement or a full refund whatever you prefer.
All keys are RETAIL, I do have some OEM keys but I can provide them upon your request.
Microsoft Windows
Windows 7
Windows 7 Home: $8
Windows 7 Pro: $10
Windows 7 Ultimate: $20
Windows 7 Enterprise: $20
Windows 8/8.1
Windows 8 Pro: $12
Windows 8.1 Pro N: $12
Windows 8.1 Pro: $15
Windows 8.1 Enterprise: $30
Windows 8.1 Pro Volume Licence: $160 (can be activated on 20 individual pc's)
Windows 10
Windows 10 Education: $16 (Can be used to activate any Windows 10 edition)
Windows 10 Home: $15
Windows 10 Pro: $8 (download)
Windows 10 Enterprise: $50
Windows 10 Pro Volume License: $150 (can be activated on 20 individual pc's)
Microsoft Office
Office 2010 Standard: $ 10
Office 2010 ProPlus: $16
Office 2013 ProPlus: $18 (download)
Office Home and Business 2016 for Mac: $30 (download)
Office 2016 ProPlus: $20 (download)
Office 2019 ProPlus: $25 (download)
Office 2019 for Mac: $50
Microsoft Project
Project 2013 Pro: $50
Project 2016 Pro: $90
Windows Server
Windows Server 2012 DataCenter: $200
Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard: $190
Windows Server 2012 R2 Essential: $200
Windows Server 2012 R2 DataCenter: $300
Windows Server 2016 Essentials: $250
Windows Server 2016 Standard: $350
Windows Server 2016 Data Center: $500
Visio
Visio 2013 Pro: $50
Visio 2016 Pro: $90
Selling these keys to support my restore project.
I have sold more than 3000 keys in the past.
Buy with confidence , all keys are 100% genuine.
Contact for more info.
**There can be slight delay on delivering the key so please allow 1 - 48 hours, In most cases it will be delivered Instantly..**
Heat: Reviews/Feedback for New2019 | HeatWare.com 361-1-0
Payment: PayPal , BTC , AMAZON GC
Feel free to send me offers.
XFX HD 7990
I bought this brand new from eBay, I used it for ONLY 8 hours. It's practically brand new.
Have the box and accessories that came with it. At the same time I got my R9 290X so I didn't want to use this one.
If you need pictures feel free to send me a pm.
Price: Sold
iPhone 6 Gold 16GB
Brand new phone bought few months ago. Ready to activate on any network. It is unlocked too.
ESN is clear. Phone is still in factory seals.
I just powered once to activate her and never kept my hands on her since.
Price: Sold
Pictures:
Front
Back
Apple iPad Air 16GB WIFI
Bought this from eBay as used and I didn't get a chance to use it because I already got a iPad Air 2 by that time. Has slight scratches on the backside. But it's fully working.
Price: Sold
Alienware m18x r2
I bought this few months ago from a nbr user but didn't get a chance to use much. I checked it and it's fully working.
Specs:
Core i7 3920XM (unlocked multi)
GTX 880M (you can install another 880m and enable SLI) il include the secondary fan, heatsink and sli cable
16GB 1600mhz ram
Backlit keyboard with macro keys
This beast is sexy and powerful.
1tb hdd
250gb Samsung EVO 840 SSD
Price: Sold
Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Verizon Unlocked
Bought this from a friend and used it for few months. It's unlocked and it's 16GB. Phone is in mint condition. Fully working except for wifi which don't work.
Price: Sold
Apple iPhone 6S Plus 64GB Verizon Unlocked
Bought this off eBay with one week of use. It is in pristine condition. It still has one week of use.
Color: space grey.
Phone is fully working.
Price: Sold
Sapphire R9 290X
I bought this off eBay and have been using it for some time in my rig.
She works like charm, I had also flashed the r9 390X vbios in it so it has more stability and does 1125 core on stock volts.
Doesn't go over 65oC in any scenario ( ambient: 30oC )
I had Installed the aftermarket Arctic hybrid water cooler, so I will include the stock cooler as well if you needed them.
On the top left corner of pcb has a small damage but it doesn't affect any performance nor give any issues .
If you need pictures feel free to hit me a pm.
Price: NOT FOR SALE with Arctic hybrid water cooler
NOT FOR SALE with stock cooler.
I bought this brand new from eBay, I used it for ONLY 8 hours. It's practically brand new.
Have the box and accessories that came with it. At the same time I got my R9 290X so I didn't want to use this one.
If you need pictures feel free to send me a pm.
Price: Sold
iPhone 6 Gold 16GB
Brand new phone bought few months ago. Ready to activate on any network. It is unlocked too.
ESN is clear. Phone is still in factory seals.
I just powered once to activate her and never kept my hands on her since.
Price: Sold
Pictures:
Front
Back
Apple iPad Air 16GB WIFI
Bought this from eBay as used and I didn't get a chance to use it because I already got a iPad Air 2 by that time. Has slight scratches on the backside. But it's fully working.
Price: Sold
Alienware m18x r2
I bought this few months ago from a nbr user but didn't get a chance to use much. I checked it and it's fully working.
Specs:
Core i7 3920XM (unlocked multi)
GTX 880M (you can install another 880m and enable SLI) il include the secondary fan, heatsink and sli cable
16GB 1600mhz ram
Backlit keyboard with macro keys
This beast is sexy and powerful.
1tb hdd
250gb Samsung EVO 840 SSD
Price: Sold
Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Verizon Unlocked
Bought this from a friend and used it for few months. It's unlocked and it's 16GB. Phone is in mint condition. Fully working except for wifi which don't work.
Price: Sold
Apple iPhone 6S Plus 64GB Verizon Unlocked
Bought this off eBay with one week of use. It is in pristine condition. It still has one week of use.
Color: space grey.
Phone is fully working.
Price: Sold
Sapphire R9 290X
I bought this off eBay and have been using it for some time in my rig.
She works like charm, I had also flashed the r9 390X vbios in it so it has more stability and does 1125 core on stock volts.
Doesn't go over 65oC in any scenario ( ambient: 30oC )
I had Installed the aftermarket Arctic hybrid water cooler, so I will include the stock cooler as well if you needed them.
On the top left corner of pcb has a small damage but it doesn't affect any performance nor give any issues .
If you need pictures feel free to hit me a pm.
Price: NOT FOR SALE with Arctic hybrid water cooler
NOT FOR SALE with stock cooler.
Last edited: