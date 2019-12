So got it all hooked up. Had issues with my speakers not working. Till me all day to get that going. Deleted the Realtek in device manager. Go figure...

The improvements are huge over the laptop with external gtx1060ti.



What is it called when you say, look left and right quickly with the mouse and it looks not so smooth, rather it’s a little choppy.

Is that a frame rate drop?

Have not measured FPS, monitor set at 50hz in Borderlands 3 for instance.



AMD 3700 Quad Core

16gig RAM

GeForce 2700 Super

