1440p or 4K - What's the best option right now?

I'm moving up to a 3080ti from a 1080ti in the next week or so. I'm currently using a Viewsonic 2703GS, which is still quite nice, but I want something better to compliment the 3080ti.



Looking at reviews and benchmarks, it seems that 4K (with all bells/whistles on) on a few games is still an issue (i.e. <60FPS) and that 1440p still remains the 'sweet-spot', particularly if you want to use RTX.



What I'd like is :



Size - 27-32inch

Res - 1440p

Refresh - 120Hz+

HDR - 600+

Gsync - built-in



Above all, the PQ must be excellent. I'm not interested in a TN panel, nor any 'cheap n cheerful' solutions. I want a proper gaming screen. Originally I was looking at the PG32UQX, but while I love the specs (the price not so much, but it's new tech), I don't want to blow that sort of money if some games are going to be stutter-fests in 4K.



Any advice would be great!