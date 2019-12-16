1440p IPS screen with good contrast?

Discussion in 'Displays' started by Opus131, Nov 12, 2019.

    Opus131

    Recently got an LG 27GL850. It's a good screen but the contrast is, well, kinda shit.

    Kinda thinking of returning it but i have no idea what to get instead. All other options are more expensive and they appear to be worse in other respects, so that there's a trade off going on here, but not being a competitive gamer i'm thinking i'd rather have better contrast than good response times which is where this screen excels.

    Otherwise i guess i'll have to learn to live with this monitor instead, and maybe sell it down the line if something better comes up.
     
  2. Nov 12, 2019 #2
    Ratings measured 735:1 instead of the usual 1000:1 for an IPS monitor. If that is a sufficient boost most other IPS monitors should be fine.
     
  3. Nov 12, 2019 #3
    Opus131

    No way to go higher?

    Returning the monitor to get a 1000:1, i don't know.

    I tried the LG 27GL650F and that was actually acceptable, but i saw in the TFT central review they measured a contrast of 1290:1. If i get one that is 1000:1 i may not see much of a difference with the 27GL850 and i wasted a return for nothing, also because the monitor is quite perfect aside for that and maybe lack of variable overdrive.
     
  4. Nov 12, 2019 #4
    sethk

    Yes , I can see that. 1300 is high, 1000 is average, 750 is low for IPS. 1300 is less common. If you want much higher you can look for a VA panel, it will be much higher but has a host of other trade offs.
     
  5. Nov 12, 2019 #5
    Opus131

    Seems like someone was able to achieve a contrast ration of 992:1 by calibrating gamma 4 rather than the "default" gamma 2 (the one calibrated by LG):



    Wish i had a tool to check contrast ratio. If i can bring it to this maybe i can live with it. Accuracy doesn't interest me much anyway, at long as it looks good on the naked eye.
     
  6. Nov 13, 2019 #6
    sethk

    That adjustment requires a colorimeter- using someone else’s settings will lead to messed up colors since these panels differ significantly sample to sample. It’s positive that it can be fixed without black crush or bad Delta E on colors.
     
  7. Nov 13, 2019 #7
    Opus131

    Right. Took some pictures but they are kinda crappy:



    The smaller one is another IPS screen i had, which i never liked and always considered to have bad contrast, but apparently i found a review where it was rated at 1160, so i guess this is an issue with IPS glow, not contrast.

    Here's a comparison with various brightness settings, 10, 50 and 100% respectively:

     
  8. Nov 14, 2019 #8
    Opus131

    Took another picture:



    Notice how it's not just the blacks that look washed out, but all other colors as well. Could lower contrast do this? Look at girl's hairs, the face itself, on the LG it looks like everything is bleached out. This is despite the fact the LG is wider gamut so colors should actually look more saturated. And they are, except not when the room is dark. Then this damn fog bleaches out everything.
     
  9. Nov 14, 2019 #9
    Mokkat

    Honestly I'm tempted to ditch 1440p and buy the AOC 24G2U for that 1400-1500:1 contrast.
    I'm wondering why these Panda panels haven't been used more in mainstream products, I love the one in my 32" AOC as well
     
  10. Nov 14, 2019 #10
    Opus131

    Which 32" AOC?

    24" Is way too small for me. The AOC 27" by the same name doesn't actually use that high contrast panel (nice, huh?). Didn't realize there was a 32" version as well.
     
  11. Nov 14, 2019 #11
    Opus131

    Bad picture, but i unhooked the 23" don't feel taking another one, will later on:



    Brightness 0%, contrast 100%, black stabilizer 0%, gamma 1.

    Sort of looks ok now. Sort of ok.
     
  12. Nov 14, 2019 #12
    ors

    This should pretty much always be at 0%. If I remember correctly my LG (not this model) came with it enabled on default "profile".
     
  13. Nov 14, 2019 #13
    Opus131

    If i set it at 0% the image becomes unnaturally dark for desktop and games. It seems to works on movies though, but i have to shoot contrast up to 100% to see anything.
     
  14. Nov 16, 2019 #14
    Octopuss

    It seems like this monitor is THE thing to currently go for when it comes to 1440p.
    I don't understand the complaints about contrast though: don't you always have that and brightness way below max, meaning lower max number is irrelevant?

    Also how do you calibrate these monitors when you need to work with photos? I don't understand the colour spaces one bit.
     
  15. Nov 16, 2019 #15
    Opus131

    Well, i tried using every setting imaginable, and nothing fixes it or makes it better.

    Basically, what they did with this monitor is raise the black level in order to increase the response times. If you don't like your dark scenes in games or movies to be overtly bright and washed out, don't get this monitor. I didn't expect a drop from 1000:1 to 700:1 would jump at me this much, but it did.
     
  16. Nov 19, 2019 #16
    Octopuss

    It seems like there is currently no useable 27" monitor if you need Freesync. Meh.
     
  17. Nov 19, 2019 #17
    Mokkat

    It isn't 144hz, sorry. I'm using the Q3279VWF, which is only 75hz. I wish Panda made 144hz VA panels though
     
  18. Nov 20, 2019 #18
    bananadude

    I stuck with IPS for years, but the contrast always bugged me. I moved to VA recently and it's a different world. I don't play games enough to be bothered by smearing, although I can't say I notice it much anyway, and I don't need super dialed in colour accuracy. Some people do seem to worship IPS for reasons that aren't clear to me, more so in light of the crappy panels being put out these days. Sure, VA has its drawbacks, but IPS sure as hell does too! It really is a case of pick your poison with any monitor... can't win either way.
     
  19. Nov 20, 2019 #19
    Sancus

    What's wrong with the Innolux panel based models eg Viewsonic VX2758-2KP-MHD and Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD. 1200:1 contrast and respectable response times(~6ms at 144hz, 9-10ms below).

    No it's not as good as G-sync, but G-sync monitors are always better than Freesync anyways. It's still pretty good.

    The key advantage of the LG 27GL850 is that it has consistently fast response times at all refresh rates without variable overdrive, which makes it an ideal Freesync monitor, and the price is the contrast issues.
     
  20. Nov 24, 2019 #20
    mls1995

    I’ve had 3 x LG 850 monitors and they’ve all had dead pixels. If you have one with no dead pixels or backlight problems I’d keep it!
     
  21. Nov 30, 2019 #21
    Octopuss

    The problem is I also work with photos, so I do need perfect colour reproduction. And I also like to play games, and since I always had lousy 60Hz monitors, I don't want to take any compromises with high refresh rate panels now...
     
  22. Nov 30, 2019 #22
    Sancus

    I don't get it. The Innolux panel calibrates just fine to 1.2 avg/2.6 max ΔE.

    If you're complaining about uniformity, I don't get why you're even looking at consumer LCDs. None of them have acceptable uniformity for professional level photo color grading. You need a pro monitor for that, that's why they cost 3-5x as much.
     
  23. Dec 1, 2019 #23
    Octopuss

    I am not a pro and don't need pro monitor. Also no idea what "1.2 avg/2.6 max ΔE" means.
    I don't care about uniformity either because none of the IPS monitors I had ever looked weird in certain areas (maybe I'm not sensitive to that but it doesn't really matter).

    No idea about the first monitor honestly, TFTCentral hasn't reviewed it yet. It might be good but I need a review from credible source first.
    The AD27QD is a no go according to the review (response times, sRGB mode and then some).

    I guess I'll wait until next year to see whether Freesync2 monitors will finally start appearing with some better specs than what we currently have.
     
  24. Dec 1, 2019 #24
    sethk

    I can't find any reviews of the Viewsonic either but if the colorspace is truly sRGB and the delta E is ~1.2 with an IPS panel that means photo work should be very good. This could be your monitor Octopuss.
     
  25. Dec 1, 2019 #25
    Sancus

    If you don't like the response times of the AD27QD, then you're out of luck because the ONLY Freesync 27" 1440p IPS panel that is better is the LG 27GL850. All the others are worse. The only other way to get better response times is to go G-sync.
     
  26. Dec 14, 2019 #26
    Octopuss

    I guess I will wait and see what happens next year.
    You're probably right, the Viewsonic looks nice on paper, but after a few years of reading TFTCentral's reviews, I'm afraid to buy somehing they haven't touched :D

    Btw how do you calibrate wide gamut monitors? I have Xrite i1Display Pro, but from what I gathered so far, these devices don't work or something...
     
  27. Dec 14, 2019 #27
    loafer87gt

    Just wanted to post that I begrudgingly upgraded my trusty Achieva Shimian 27" glossy last weekend with an Gigabyte Aorus FI27-Q, and I could not be happier. I do graphics work and some gaming on the side, and the display is simply wonderful. I briefly tried an Asus Swift PG27Q monitor as well, and was taken back at just how poor the display was. It was literally a gradient of white to yellow from the bottom to top of the display, and in a dark room the monitor had just horrible backlight glow. I could not believe that this was the panel that everyone in the shop had first recommended to me. I was not expecting much when I exchange it for the Aorus display, but was wowed when I first turned it on, and am still just blown away with how great this display is. G-Sync (it's also Freesync 2 compatible) and HDR work without a hitch, there is no backlight glow that I can see, perfect uniformity, and the sRGB mode on the monitor was almost perfect, and after tweaking with my Spyder 4 Pro I have the onscreen colors dialed in perfectly for print. Can't say enough good things about this monitor!
     
  28. Dec 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM #28
    sethk

    You need adjustment profiles for the monitor backlight type to calibrate wide gamut. A lot of people use displycal with their xrite and find adjustment profiles for the backlight type for displaycal.
     
  29. Dec 17, 2019 at 8:19 AM #29
    limitedaccess

    There's basically 3 27in 1440p 144hz IPS panels - AUO, Innolux, and LG. In terms of panel characteristics the "pluses" for them relative to each other are -

    AUO (although AUO has a few variants now) -
    Contrast
    Response

    Innolux (the newer revision of this panel can do 10 bit at 144hz as opposed to only 120hz) -
    Color Space (8bit+frc with 10 bit color support)
    Contrast

    LG (LG has one "variant" in that the backlight doesn't have the Nano IPS coating and is therefore sRGB only)-
    Color Space (8bit+frc with 10 bit color support)
    Response

    This spread sheet has a list with what panels the monitors use -

    What's missing on there is the -
    LG 27GL83A is the sRGB version of the LG panel
    The Gigabyte FI27Qs have 10bit at 144hz support.
    The Razer monitor is likely AUO.
    The Benq is likely Innolux.

    Something to keep in mind with regards to the response times the Innolux is slow compared to the newest LG and AUOs, but those panels aren't average they are "fast" (especially the LG) compared to most other IPS panels. The Innolux is slow relatively but not necessarily against "typical" IPS displays. If you find your current IPS (not sure what you use) is fine in terms of response it isn't likely slower than it.
     
  30. Dec 19, 2019 at 7:20 PM #30
    Opus131

    To be honest i'm almost tempted to just get a VA screen as a secondary monitor and call it a day.
     
  31. Dec 21, 2019 at 3:05 PM #31
    MrDeas

    Excellent spreadsheet! Thx

    So my question is, what benefits are there to having an actual Gsync module in the monitor? Other than being 900 series compatible, I have a 2000 series.

    can’t decide between the Gigabyte FI27Q-P or the ViewSonic elite XG270QG (which has a module).
     
