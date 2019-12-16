1440p IPS screen with good contrast?

What's wrong with the Innolux panel based models eg Viewsonic VX2758-2KP-MHD and Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD. 1200:1 contrast and respectable response times(~6ms at 144hz, 9-10ms below).



No it's not as good as G-sync, but G-sync monitors are always better than Freesync anyways. It's still pretty good.



The key advantage of the LG 27GL850 is that it has consistently fast response times at all refresh rates without variable overdrive, which makes it an ideal Freesync monitor, and the price is the contrast issues.

