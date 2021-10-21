$1400 for rtx 2080 Ti FTW3 or $1200 for EVGA XC RTX 2080 Ti?

I actually would but... I want to be able to use hacked 3D drivers for 3D Vision.Are you interested in 3080, I have an LHR version new in box. And the answer to your question is no. It's not worth that price premium.
Yes? That thread was to ask about if prices will be lower. This one is to ask for opinion on picking between two different cards
didnt need two threads, edit the title "worth it?"Yes? That thread was to ask about if prices will be lower. This one is to ask for opinion on picking between two different cards
which one do you have?Are you interested in 3080, I have an LHR version new in box. And the answer to your question is no. It's not worth that price premium.
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=10G-P5-3897-KLwhich one do you have?
I need a card that is compartible with 3D VisionWhy not a Zotac 3080 for less than that $1400 2080 Ti? The Zotac 3000 series cards are built pretty well.
https://www.zotacstore.com/us/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3080-amp-holo-lhr
You can also get brand new 3080s on stockx all day long for under $1400:
https://stockx.com/search/collectibles?s=rtx 3080