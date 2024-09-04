13th / 14th Gen RMAs

Legendary Gamer
Who is processing an RMA with Intel for their 13th or 14th gen?
I have been going through the process for about a week now with my 13900K and Intel just emailed me today "We can confirm your processor is defective"
They are offering me 2 options:
1. Replace my 13900K with a brand new 14900K (4-5 week turnaround)
2. a Refund.... after I give them a receipt for my 13900K
I was not expecting anything close to the above. What do you think? Which option should I go for? The Refund is tempting but a brand new 14900K doesn't sound bad either now that the flaw has been isolated and patched. It will likely carry the same 5 year warranty.
I know, I was thinking the same thing too. I'm not 100% sure but I recall seeing there is a flaw in my motherboard too! It's the MSI Tomahawk Z790 (might be the DDR5 units only). Pretty sure there is a recall on that as well...Take the 14900K, because otherwise you're stuck with a Motherboard that you can't use, right? You would take a huge loss if you tried to sell the motherboard.
You had an RMA generated in email with Intel. Ship dates and all that. If they don't have it you better go to the carrier and tear them a new asshole. Most carriers insure packages for "x" dollars by default.Sent mine in, was told they don't have it, case closed no way to appeal. Wonderful service! Now i don't have my couple hundred bucks or a cpu! Can't wait to never buy intel again
Only $50 for priority. And it shows delivered. Cant open a claim because it shows it was delivered. Even if I could, I'd still be losing well over $300 lolThen process a lost claim with USPS. They guarantee for 100 bucks for Priority mail. You cause enough of a fuss, you will get your refund or someone will find your package miraculously.
I suspected as much, but I doubt I could get 64 Gigs of RAM for that price. My gaming all happens at 4K. Intel tends to be superior for the publishing workloads I utilize, my apps are dog slow on AMD. So, if I go AMD I will go for raw speed and more cores, not 3D CacheIf you're near a microcenter, you could get a motherboard/RAM/7800X3D combo for less than that refund amount....
Unless you need the extra cores for archaic, non-GPU workloads.
Priority is 100 bucks on the USPS website (if you only had it for 50... I can't control that. That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.Only $50 for priority. And it shows delivered. Cant open a claim because it shows it was delivered. Even if I could, I'd still be losing well over $300 lol
I guess i could keep bothering them until someone gives in. Not sure i have enough mental energy to do it. At least others are being taken care of well. Just needed to vent about my bad luck i guess.
Say what?! Where'd you hear that at? I researched the ddr5 model pretty heavily last week and didn't catch wind of any problems. And I literally just received one from Newegg this afternoon...if there's an issue with these I'd like to know what's up so I can send this one back ASAP!I'm not 100% sure but I recall seeing there is a flaw in my motherboard too! It's the MSI Tomahawk Z790 (might be the DDR5 units only). Pretty sure there is a recall on that as well...
Oh, you're right. It used to be 50 not that long ago. Nice they bumped it up.Priority is 100 bucks on the USPS website (if you only had it for 50... I can't control that. That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.
Regardless, CRAWL UP THEIR ASSES. BOTH INTEL's and USPS, until someone definitively tells you to fuck off or someone becomes accountable for your lost product.
Giving up before the fight never gets you anywhere.
If I had backed down when Intel accused me of OCing the shit out of my processor and killing it, I wouldn't have gotten the resolution I did.
Yeah, I never ship without full insurance. I'm surprised anyone does.That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.
Regardless, CRAWL UP THEIR ASSES. BOTH INTEL's and USPS, until someone definitively tells you to fuck off or someone becomes accountable for your lost product.
It's 300 bucks !?! Keep on themOh, you're right. It used to be 50 not that long ago. Nice they bumped it up.
It's already been weeks of back and forth. Guess I just have to keep at it lol
Well, at least we know Intel is honoring their replacements. Enjoy the 14900K and definitely sell that 13900K for some extra scratch or try to return the 14900K and use the replacement.13900K succesffully RMA here ~ UK, 20th Aug '24
Process was straight forward, but refund was definitely not an option apparently.
I used the online form, I asked about a cross ship option or refund as I didn't want to be without a PC, they escalated it one level, and was straight told no. Either keep the CPU or accept their terms. In this case it was a 5-7 turnaround once they'd received the CPU, didn't say whether they'd verify it in any way or not.
So I thought about it a bit and just fkn bought a 14900K, and would think about the RMA again a bit later.
Glad I did as I'd forgotten I'd used some silver shit the last time I installed it and it would NOT come off easily. I spent alot of time with 99% alc, using a soft washing up pad. Still ended up a bit scuffed up though:
View attachment 677625
They seem to accept it absolutely no problem though. I was tracking it via DHL and the replacement pretty much got sent out the same day they received mine.
I had asked again about a refund option just after I posted it, saying I'd bought a replacement 14900K, but they just didn't reply at all and the DHL delivery notice for replacement email appeared as fast as they would have anyway. Went to/from the Netherlands, seems they must be streamlining UK/Europe 13/14 gen returns there I'd guess.
So now I have a brand new 13900K I need to sell off...
I started the RMA process on a i9-13900k back on July 24, 2024. I was at first offered a refund as they didn't have any i9-13900k's in Stock. The next time i spoke with them i was offered a replacement 19-13900K. With all the uncertainty with these processors i requested a refund. Moving forward 1 month they emailed me my UPS Courier labels i shipped the processor to them they received the processor on Tuesday past and when i reached out to them how long for the refund they told me 3-5 days. The refund is what i paid for the processor 1 1/2 years ago so its $860.00 CA. I bought an i9-12900K and im content with that. I have no consumer confidence in the 13 \ 14 Gen processors and I am happy with my decision. Wont know if the "Fix" works for several months I got tired of listening to all the uncertainty's and just wanted some product assurances and move away from continually adjusting my voltages and querying if the settings were correct. Downgrading to upgrade my platform (I have a i7-6850K) sucks but I can finally just enjoy my machine and move away from all of this negativity. Ill keep an eye out on the Arrow Lake's and maybe sell and build again. The LGA1700 platform is a dud would even make it difficult to sell a machine to anyone who knows about the issues with the 13\14 Gen processors.Who is processing an RMA with Intel for their 13th or 14th gen?
I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).I started the RMA process on a i9-13900k back on July 24, 2024. I was at first offered a refund as they didn't have any i9-13900k's in Stock. The next time i spoke with them i was offered a replacement 19-13900K. With all the uncertainty with these processors i requested a refund. Moving forward 1 month they emailed me my UPS Courier labels i shipped the processor to them they received the processor on Tuesday past and when i reached out to them how long for the refund they told me 3-5 days. The refund is what i paid for the processor 1 1/2 years ago so its $860.00 CA. I bought an i9-12900K and im content with that. I have no consumer confidence in the 13 \ 14 Gen processors and I am happy with my decision. Wont know if the "Fix" works for several months I got tired of listening to all the uncertainty's and just wanted some product assurances and move away from continually adjusting my voltages and querying if the settings were correct. Downgrading to upgrade my platform (I have a i7-6850K) sucks but I can finally just enjoy my machine and move away from all of this negativity. Ill keep an eye out on the Arrow Lake's and maybe sell and build again. The LGA1700 platform is a dud would even make it difficult to sell a machine to anyone who knows about the issues with the 13\14 Gen processors.
I went with a new one the i9-12900K Idles at 28 Degrees Celsius (13900K was idling at 42 degrees Celsius). Overall my machine is running much quieter and cooler most important I'm clear of mind. The decrease in performance is negligible since I upgraded from a i7-6850K. The i9-13900K was brutal in temps and the i9-14900k is even worse. Really hope that when i upgrade again (Panther Lake?) That Intel's new and up-coming generations of processors are more conservative in power and thus heat.I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).
Yeah, doesn't look like there's any real savings going second hand. I have seen 12900KF processors for 250 on Amazon and they're higher on E-bay. Unless you're willing to accept something questionable from China... that will be good enough. That's a huge difference in temps! Should run like butter on my Arctic II 280mm with Push / Pull. Possibly even cooler without the IGP.I went with a new one the i9-12900K Idles at 28 Degrees Celsius (13900K was idling at 42 degrees Celsius). Overall my machine is running much quieter and cooler most important I'm clear of mind. The decrease in performance is negligible since I upgraded from a i7-6850K. The i9-13900K was brutal in temps and the i9-14900k is even worse. Really hope that when i upgrade again (Panther Lake?) That Intel's new and up-coming generations of processors are more conservative in power and thus heat.
I've heard that the Artic Cooling Liquid Freezer III is good at keeping temps down (https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00128862) next to lapping or direct die that's the primary option but to reduce temps by a few degrees and the risks involved my opinion not worth it. Not ready to spend money on possible cooling solutions.Yeah, doesn't look like there's any real savings going second hand. I have seen 12900KF processors for 250 on Amazon and they're higher on E-bay. Unless you're willing to accept something questionable from China... that will be good enough. That's a huge difference in temps! Should run like butter on my Arctic II 280mm with Push / Pull. Possibly even cooler without the IGP.
Arctic, anything, is good. As far as I can tell, they make their own shit. Their Radiators are at least twice the thickness of anyone else in the AIO market. I learned about the Arctic Coolers from the [H] when the Arctic 120 mm cooler got a stellar rating here. It still runs to this day 6-7+ years later and it's got the CPU quiet and cool (overclocked). Been happy with all of their coolers.I've heard that the Artic Cooling Liquid Freezer III is good at keeping temps down (https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00128862) next to lapping or direct die that's the primary option but to reduce temps by a few degrees and the risks involved my opinion not worth it. Not ready to spend money on possible cooling solutions.
Just get a 12900k from microcenter for $350 and limit wattage to 125. No heat problems at all! It's only when people use the bonkers default power limits that temps hover in the 100c range.I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).
MC is a weekend 3 hour round trip affair. The 250 Buck 12900KF sounds pretty good.Just get a 12900k from microcenter for $350 and limit wattage to 125. No heat problems at all! It's only when people use the bonkers default power limits that temps hover in the 100c range.
https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i9-12900KF-Desktop-Processor-Unlocked/dp/B09FWYK5M9/ref=sr_1_1?asc_source=01H8HFYCRM99TJ9FED7FSB1ZXC&crid=346CEHV9SN020&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.oB_XrFieLiG_CONC7jdn96Gd76VMC3OrxU2emP4KQsdCZ4rfotHWZQ90fvVjz79nXLR5OflRb8PTlVHA2nC0OOEwyyYAIBJQ07FGmcXvZdvi0CZKEe5GSuQ4cY0VrweEb9dgSOR6xCwGca4t6YvPMlYYBlPbbLZDGSe478yCHn6TFCUf6tTjIrQZqoMB6xTh2HV-iwTUzk2IARmNwxp-QOhqJMKEq6dC38ts3WuUwuM.65nMfkTc77alUtjWyNniWQTPVxAyKPk7fAhpxvEpAEc&dib_tag=se&keywords=12900KF&qid=1725579355&sprefix=12900kf,aps,89&sr=8-1&tag=namespacebran689-20&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.1740e8b9-be2d-46a4-a376-9d8efb903409&th=1Whoa i missed the 250 deal. Where's that?
To each their own.Id rather pay $9999999 more and never see an amazon logo again in my entire life
That's rough. I had to dial mine back from 4366 in DDR4, it became unstable after about six months. I have been running DDR4 4000 ever since with the occasional "my cpu shit the bed" moments. I ended up ordering the 12900KF for 250 bucks. Just waiting on Intel to see what they are gonna give me on the refund. If, for some reason, they refund me 100% I will stand to walk away from this with 350 dollars in my pocket. Any way I look at it, it's a sweet deal. This, to me, goes a long way to making Intel right. I don't recall AMD refunding anything when their X3D chips were blowing up and destroying themselves and their motherboards. Not saying anything bad vs the underdog and all but they could stand to learn from this (and I am well aware Intel attempted to avoid payouts and replacements, but the tech press and community wouldn't allow it to slide). This is the kind of support everyone should get for buying into these products.My 14900k has not crashed in any games, but it can no longer run my DDR4 4000 xmp settings and can no longer run DDR4 2133 in Gear 1.. Too bad it has the copper ihs mod.
What? AMD offered full refund or RMAs for those cpus without trying to pull the b/s that Intel did here. On top of that it was the mobo manufacturers that screwed the pooch. I'm not sure where you got any of that info from.I don't recall AMD refunding anything when their X3D chips were blowing up and destroying themselves and their motherboards.
It appears you are correct in a number of points here. I stand corrected.What? AMD offered full refund or RMAs for those cpus without trying to pull the b/s that Intel did here. On top of that it was the mobo manufacturers that screwed the pooch. I'm not sure where you got any of that info from.
It's quite the opposite. Intel could learn quite a bit here and not try to actively screw their customers.
They require a soft copy of the purchase receipt. I would contact the person that sold you the processor and get a "redacted" receipt omitting their billing address.Does intel require proof of purchase for exchange? Mines used and not original ownerr