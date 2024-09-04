  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

13th / 14th Gen RMAs

I have been going through the process for about a week now with my 13900K and Intel just emailed me today "We can confirm your processor is defective"

They are offering me 2 options:
1. Replace my 13900K with a brand new 14900K (4-5 week turnaround)
2. a Refund.... after I give them a receipt for my 13900K

I was not expecting anything close to the above. What do you think? Which option should I go for? The Refund is tempting but a brand new 14900K doesn't sound bad either now that the flaw has been isolated and patched. It will likely carry the same 5 year warranty.
 
Yeah, I want to take the 14900K but the turn around is 4-5 weeks. I am travelling the month of October, so... I sent them my invoice for the 13900K. If they prorate it, I will take the 14900K and have someone watch my house. Otherwise, the money will have to do.
 
Last edited:
Legendary Gamer said:
I have been going through the process for about a week now with my 13900K and Intel just emailed me today "We can confirm your processor is defective"

They are offering me 2 options:
1. Replace my 13900K with a brand new 14900K (4-5 week turnaround)
2. a Refund.... after I give them a receipt for my 13900K

I was not expecting anything close to the above. What do you think? Which option should I go for? The Refund is tempting but a brand new 14900K doesn't sound bad either now that the flaw has been isolated and patched. It will likely carry the same 5 year warranty.
Click to expand...

Take the 14900K, because otherwise you're stuck with a Motherboard that you can't use, right? You would take a huge loss if you tried to sell the motherboard.
 
GotNoRice said:
Take the 14900K, because otherwise you're stuck with a Motherboard that you can't use, right? You would take a huge loss if you tried to sell the motherboard.
Click to expand...
I know, I was thinking the same thing too. I'm not 100% sure but I recall seeing there is a flaw in my motherboard too! It's the MSI Tomahawk Z790 (might be the DDR5 units only). Pretty sure there is a recall on that as well...

When it rains...

However, I was tempted to just get a second hand 12th Gen Processor and toss it on the board and call it a day. 12th Gen doesn't have the same issue AFAIK. The silicon degradation issue may still be a thing even after the v core adjustments. Not sure.

If I was gonna be in town, the 14900K is the no brainer. But I can't guarantee it. We will see what they prorate the CPU at. That's gonna be the determining factor for me.
 
Last edited:
If they let me keep the crappy 13900K and give me the bones, that would be even better. I could run the 13900K until it goes tits up.
 
Sent mine in, was told they don't have it, case closed no way to appeal. Wonderful service! Now i don't have my couple hundred bucks or a cpu! Can't wait to never buy intel again
 
Spirk said:
Sent mine in, was told they don't have it, case closed no way to appeal. Wonderful service! Now i don't have my couple hundred bucks or a cpu! Can't wait to never buy intel again
Click to expand...
You had an RMA generated in email with Intel. Ship dates and all that. If they don't have it you better go to the carrier and tear them a new asshole. Most carriers insure packages for "x" dollars by default.
 
Usps shows it delivered. Intel says they dont have it. You know how these bureaucraptic things go. Its been a few weeks now. Ive sent more emails but I only ever get the same pass-the-buck replies.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I have been going through the process for about a week now with my 13900K and Intel just emailed me today "We can confirm your processor is defective"

They are offering me 2 options:
1. Replace my 13900K with a brand new 14900K (4-5 week turnaround)
2. a Refund.... after I give them a receipt for my 13900K

I was not expecting anything close to the above. What do you think? Which option should I go for? The Refund is tempting but a brand new 14900K doesn't sound bad either now that the flaw has been isolated and patched. It will likely carry the same 5 year warranty.
Click to expand...
If you're near a microcenter, you could get a motherboard/RAM/7800X3D combo for less than that refund amount....

Unless you need the extra cores for archaic, non-GPU workloads.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
Then process a lost claim with USPS. They guarantee for 100 bucks for Priority mail. You cause enough of a fuss, you will get your refund or someone will find your package miraculously.
Click to expand...
Only $50 for priority. And it shows delivered. Cant open a claim because it shows it was delivered. Even if I could, I'd still be losing well over $300 lol

I guess i could keep bothering them until someone gives in. Not sure i have enough mental energy to do it. At least others are being taken care of well. Just needed to vent about my bad luck i guess.
 
arestavo said:
If you're near a microcenter, you could get a motherboard/RAM/7800X3D combo for less than that refund amount....

Unless you need the extra cores for archaic, non-GPU workloads.
Click to expand...
I suspected as much, but I doubt I could get 64 Gigs of RAM for that price. My gaming all happens at 4K. Intel tends to be superior for the publishing workloads I utilize, my apps are dog slow on AMD. So, if I go AMD I will go for raw speed and more cores, not 3D Cache
 
Spirk said:
Only $50 for priority. And it shows delivered. Cant open a claim because it shows it was delivered. Even if I could, I'd still be losing well over $300 lol

I guess i could keep bothering them until someone gives in. Not sure i have enough mental energy to do it. At least others are being taken care of well. Just needed to vent about my bad luck i guess.
Click to expand...
Priority is 100 bucks on the USPS website (if you only had it for 50... I can't control that. That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.

Regardless, CRAWL UP THEIR ASSES. BOTH INTEL's and USPS, until someone definitively tells you to fuck off or someone becomes accountable for your lost product.

Giving up before the fight never gets you anywhere.

If I had backed down when Intel accused me of OCing the shit out of my processor and killing it, I wouldn't have gotten the resolution I did.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I'm not 100% sure but I recall seeing there is a flaw in my motherboard too! It's the MSI Tomahawk Z790 (might be the DDR5 units only). Pretty sure there is a recall on that as well...
Click to expand...
Say what?! Where'd you hear that at? I researched the ddr5 model pretty heavily last week and didn't catch wind of any problems. And I literally just received one from Newegg this afternoon...if there's an issue with these I'd like to know what's up so I can send this one back ASAP!
 
Legendary Gamer said:
Priority is 100 bucks on the USPS website (if you only had it for 50... I can't control that. That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.

Regardless, CRAWL UP THEIR ASSES. BOTH INTEL's and USPS, until someone definitively tells you to fuck off or someone becomes accountable for your lost product.

Giving up before the fight never gets you anywhere.

If I had backed down when Intel accused me of OCing the shit out of my processor and killing it, I wouldn't have gotten the resolution I did.
Click to expand...
Oh, you're right. It used to be 50 not that long ago. Nice they bumped it up.

It's already been weeks of back and forth. Guess I just have to keep at it lol
 
Legendary Gamer said:
That's a red flag), if your processor was worth 300 I would have paid the couple bucks to insure it for 500.

Regardless, CRAWL UP THEIR ASSES. BOTH INTEL's and USPS, until someone definitively tells you to fuck off or someone becomes accountable for your lost product.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I never ship without full insurance. I'm surprised anyone does.

That said, I completely agree with you, he should press it until he's done right by. Squeaky wheel gets the grease in these kinds of cases.
 
13900K succesffully RMA here ~ UK, 20th Aug '24

Process was straight forward, but refund was definitely not an option apparently.

I used the online form, I asked about a cross ship option or refund as I didn't want to be without a PC, they escalated it one level, and was straight told no. Either keep the CPU or accept their terms. In this case it was a 5-7 turnaround once they'd received the CPU, didn't say whether they'd verify it in any way or not.

So I thought about it a bit and just fkn bought a 14900K, and would think about the RMA again a bit later.

Glad I did as I'd forgotten I'd used some silver shit the last time I installed it and it would NOT come off easily. I spent alot of time with 99% alc, using a soft washing up pad. Still ended up a bit scuffed up though:


13900K scuffed.jpg


They seem to accept it absolutely no problem though. I was tracking it via DHL and the replacement pretty much got sent out the same day they received mine.

I had asked again about a refund option just after I posted it, saying I'd bought a replacement 14900K, but they just didn't reply at all and the DHL delivery notice for replacement email appeared as fast as they would have anyway. Went to/from the Netherlands, seems they must be streamlining UK/Europe 13/14 gen returns there I'd guess.

So now I have a brand new 13900K I need to sell off...
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Spirk
like this
spine said:
13900K succesffully RMA here ~ UK, 20th Aug '24

Process was straight forward, but refund was definitely not an option apparently.

I used the online form, I asked about a cross ship option or refund as I didn't want to be without a PC, they escalated it one level, and was straight told no. Either keep the CPU or accept their terms. In this case it was a 5-7 turnaround once they'd received the CPU, didn't say whether they'd verify it in any way or not.

So I thought about it a bit and just fkn bought a 14900K, and would think about the RMA again a bit later.

Glad I did as I'd forgotten I'd used some silver shit the last time I installed it and it would NOT come off easily. I spent alot of time with 99% alc, using a soft washing up pad. Still ended up a bit scuffed up though:


View attachment 677625

They seem to accept it absolutely no problem though. I was tracking it via DHL and the replacement pretty much got sent out the same day they received mine.

I had asked again about a refund option just after I posted it, saying I'd bought a replacement 14900K, but they just didn't reply at all and the DHL delivery notice for replacement email appeared as fast as they would have anyway. Went to/from the Netherlands, seems they must be streamlining UK/Europe 13/14 gen returns there I'd guess.

So now I have a brand new 13900K I need to sell off...
Click to expand...
Well, at least we know Intel is honoring their replacements. Enjoy the 14900K and definitely sell that 13900K for some extra scratch or try to return the 14900K and use the replacement.

The offer for refund was likely because I busted their balls during the Q&A process where I actively told them it was their damn fault and I wanted an upgrade path or some form of assurance. I have never been offered a refund before and I'm still waiting to see what their determination is. If it's 1/2 the 599.99 I paid for it (or something), I will tell em I want the 14900K and I will have my neighbors nab it when it shows up. Worst case, it gets stuck in transport hell because I won't be there to sign for it and sits at the FedEx or UPS office for a couple weeks... Never fun but it sucks being single sometimes, high ticket items that require signatures are a PITA to deal with, always.
 
spine said:
13900K succesffully RMA here ~ UK, 20th Aug '24

Process was straight forward, but refund was definitely not an option apparently.

I used the online form, I asked about a cross ship option or refund as I didn't want to be without a PC, they escalated it one level, and was straight told no. Either keep the CPU or accept their terms. In this case it was a 5-7 turnaround once they'd received the CPU, didn't say whether they'd verify it in any way or not.

So I thought about it a bit and just fkn bought a 14900K, and would think about the RMA again a bit later.

Glad I did as I'd forgotten I'd used some silver shit the last time I installed it and it would NOT come off easily. I spent alot of time with 99% alc, using a soft washing up pad. Still ended up a bit scuffed up though:


View attachment 677625

They seem to accept it absolutely no problem though. I was tracking it via DHL and the replacement pretty much got sent out the same day they received mine.

I had asked again about a refund option just after I posted it, saying I'd bought a replacement 14900K, but they just didn't reply at all and the DHL delivery notice for replacement email appeared as fast as they would have anyway. Went to/from the Netherlands, seems they must be streamlining UK/Europe 13/14 gen returns there I'd guess.

So now I have a brand new 13900K I need to sell off...
Click to expand...
FYI - I think the recommendation for thermal paste came from the [H] and Kyle, but I have been using Prolimitech PK3 on everything. You shouldn't have to be scratching anything off of a CPU to clean it.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
Who is processing an RMA with Intel for their 13th or 14th gen?
Click to expand...
I started the RMA process on a i9-13900k back on July 24, 2024. I was at first offered a refund as they didn't have any i9-13900k's in Stock. The next time i spoke with them i was offered a replacement 19-13900K. With all the uncertainty with these processors i requested a refund. Moving forward 1 month they emailed me my UPS Courier labels i shipped the processor to them they received the processor on Tuesday past and when i reached out to them how long for the refund they told me 3-5 days. The refund is what i paid for the processor 1 1/2 years ago so its $860.00 CA. I bought an i9-12900K and im content with that. I have no consumer confidence in the 13 \ 14 Gen processors and I am happy with my decision. Wont know if the "Fix" works for several months I got tired of listening to all the uncertainty's and just wanted some product assurances and move away from continually adjusting my voltages and querying if the settings were correct. Downgrading to upgrade my platform (I have a i7-6850K) sucks but I can finally just enjoy my machine and move away from all of this negativity. Ill keep an eye out on the Arrow Lake's and maybe sell and build again. The LGA1700 platform is a dud would even make it difficult to sell a machine to anyone who knows about the issues with the 13\14 Gen processors.
 
Last edited:
proton698 said:
I started the RMA process on a i9-13900k back on July 24, 2024. I was at first offered a refund as they didn't have any i9-13900k's in Stock. The next time i spoke with them i was offered a replacement 19-13900K. With all the uncertainty with these processors i requested a refund. Moving forward 1 month they emailed me my UPS Courier labels i shipped the processor to them they received the processor on Tuesday past and when i reached out to them how long for the refund they told me 3-5 days. The refund is what i paid for the processor 1 1/2 years ago so its $860.00 CA. I bought an i9-12900K and im content with that. I have no consumer confidence in the 13 \ 14 Gen processors and I am happy with my decision. Wont know if the "Fix" works for several months I got tired of listening to all the uncertainty's and just wanted some product assurances and move away from continually adjusting my voltages and querying if the settings were correct. Downgrading to upgrade my platform (I have a i7-6850K) sucks but I can finally just enjoy my machine and move away from all of this negativity. Ill keep an eye out on the Arrow Lake's and maybe sell and build again. The LGA1700 platform is a dud would even make it difficult to sell a machine to anyone who knows about the issues with the 13\14 Gen processors.
Click to expand...
I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).
Click to expand...
I went with a new one the i9-12900K Idles at 28 Degrees Celsius (13900K was idling at 42 degrees Celsius). Overall my machine is running much quieter and cooler most important I'm clear of mind. The decrease in performance is negligible since I upgraded from a i7-6850K. The i9-13900K was brutal in temps and the i9-14900k is even worse. Really hope that when i upgrade again (Panther Lake?) That Intel's new and up-coming generations of processors are more conservative in power and thus heat.
 
proton698 said:
I went with a new one the i9-12900K Idles at 28 Degrees Celsius (13900K was idling at 42 degrees Celsius). Overall my machine is running much quieter and cooler most important I'm clear of mind. The decrease in performance is negligible since I upgraded from a i7-6850K. The i9-13900K was brutal in temps and the i9-14900k is even worse. Really hope that when i upgrade again (Panther Lake?) That Intel's new and up-coming generations of processors are more conservative in power and thus heat.
Click to expand...
Yeah, doesn't look like there's any real savings going second hand. I have seen 12900KF processors for 250 on Amazon and they're higher on E-bay. Unless you're willing to accept something questionable from China... that will be good enough. That's a huge difference in temps! Should run like butter on my Arctic II 280mm with Push / Pull. Possibly even cooler without the IGP.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
Yeah, doesn't look like there's any real savings going second hand. I have seen 12900KF processors for 250 on Amazon and they're higher on E-bay. Unless you're willing to accept something questionable from China... that will be good enough. That's a huge difference in temps! Should run like butter on my Arctic II 280mm with Push / Pull. Possibly even cooler without the IGP.
Click to expand...
I've heard that the Artic Cooling Liquid Freezer III is good at keeping temps down (https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00128862) next to lapping or direct die that's the primary option but to reduce temps by a few degrees and the risks involved my opinion not worth it. Not ready to spend money on possible cooling solutions.
 
proton698 said:
I've heard that the Artic Cooling Liquid Freezer III is good at keeping temps down (https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00128862) next to lapping or direct die that's the primary option but to reduce temps by a few degrees and the risks involved my opinion not worth it. Not ready to spend money on possible cooling solutions.
Click to expand...
Arctic, anything, is good. As far as I can tell, they make their own shit. Their Radiators are at least twice the thickness of anyone else in the AIO market. I learned about the Arctic Coolers from the [H] when the Arctic 120 mm cooler got a stellar rating here. It still runs to this day 6-7+ years later and it's got the CPU quiet and cool (overclocked). Been happy with all of their coolers.

The fan on the pump (if it's there, mine has it) isn't a gimmick. It actually cools the RAM and surrounding area. That 360 is a monster and their prices have always been reasonable and their support has always sent me compatibility kits for free. I love em.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I am of the same mindset. If they give me a full refund, I'm gonna get a 12th gen processor, second hand, and be happy with stability and no possibility of silicon degradation. That way I use up my Mainboard and RAM and I can sit and wait for a couple generations before moving to something new. Everyone I have heard that moved to 12th gen as a sidegrade/downgrade has been happy and it runs cooler (unless its a 12900KS).
Click to expand...
Just get a 12900k from microcenter for $350 and limit wattage to 125. No heat problems at all! It's only when people use the bonkers default power limits that temps hover in the 100c range.
 
Spirk said:
Just get a 12900k from microcenter for $350 and limit wattage to 125. No heat problems at all! It's only when people use the bonkers default power limits that temps hover in the 100c range.
Click to expand...
MC is a weekend 3 hour round trip affair. The 250 Buck 12900KF sounds pretty good.
 
Spirk said:
Whoa i missed the 250 deal. Where's that?
Click to expand...
https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i9-12900KF-Desktop-Processor-Unlocked/dp/B09FWYK5M9/ref=sr_1_1?asc_source=01H8HFYCRM99TJ9FED7FSB1ZXC&crid=346CEHV9SN020&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.oB_XrFieLiG_CONC7jdn96Gd76VMC3OrxU2emP4KQsdCZ4rfotHWZQ90fvVjz79nXLR5OflRb8PTlVHA2nC0OOEwyyYAIBJQ07FGmcXvZdvi0CZKEe5GSuQ4cY0VrweEb9dgSOR6xCwGca4t6YvPMlYYBlPbbLZDGSe478yCHn6TFCUf6tTjIrQZqoMB6xTh2HV-iwTUzk2IARmNwxp-QOhqJMKEq6dC38ts3WuUwuM.65nMfkTc77alUtjWyNniWQTPVxAyKPk7fAhpxvEpAEc&dib_tag=se&keywords=12900KF&qid=1725579355&sprefix=12900kf,aps,89&sr=8-1&tag=namespacebran689-20&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.1740e8b9-be2d-46a4-a376-9d8efb903409&th=1

No IGP - but most of us are gamers and have a discreet GPU already. I have no intention of turning this power hog into a server after's it all used up. SO, very tempted to nab one now. Still waiting on Intel for their refund decision. Might just buy it and return it if Intel doesn't give me full price or I end up taking the 14900K.
FYI - the i7KF is 230 bucks. This seems to be a steal for a boxed CPU
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
My 14900k has not crashed in any games, but it can no longer run my DDR4 4000 xmp settings and can no longer run DDR4 2133 in Gear 1.. Too bad it has the copper ihs mod. :unsure:
 
koilnzel said:
My 14900k has not crashed in any games, but it can no longer run my DDR4 4000 xmp settings and can no longer run DDR4 2133 in Gear 1.. Too bad it has the copper ihs mod. :unsure:
Click to expand...
That's rough. I had to dial mine back from 4366 in DDR4, it became unstable after about six months. I have been running DDR4 4000 ever since with the occasional "my cpu shit the bed" moments. I ended up ordering the 12900KF for 250 bucks. Just waiting on Intel to see what they are gonna give me on the refund. If, for some reason, they refund me 100% I will stand to walk away from this with 350 dollars in my pocket. Any way I look at it, it's a sweet deal. This, to me, goes a long way to making Intel right. I don't recall AMD refunding anything when their X3D chips were blowing up and destroying themselves and their motherboards. Not saying anything bad vs the underdog and all but they could stand to learn from this (and I am well aware Intel attempted to avoid payouts and replacements, but the tech press and community wouldn't allow it to slide). This is the kind of support everyone should get for buying into these products.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I don't recall AMD refunding anything when their X3D chips were blowing up and destroying themselves and their motherboards.
Click to expand...
What? AMD offered full refund or RMAs for those cpus without trying to pull the b/s that Intel did here. On top of that it was the mobo manufacturers that screwed the pooch. I'm not sure where you got any of that info from.

It's quite the opposite. Intel could learn quite a bit here and not try to actively screw their customers.
 
Does intel require proof of purchase for exchange? Mines used and not original ownerr
 
NightReaver said:
What? AMD offered full refund or RMAs for those cpus without trying to pull the b/s that Intel did here. On top of that it was the mobo manufacturers that screwed the pooch. I'm not sure where you got any of that info from.

It's quite the opposite. Intel could learn quite a bit here and not try to actively screw their customers.
Click to expand...
It appears you are correct in a number of points here. I stand corrected.
 
antok86 said:
Does intel require proof of purchase for exchange? Mines used and not original ownerr
Click to expand...
They require a soft copy of the purchase receipt. I would contact the person that sold you the processor and get a "redacted" receipt omitting their billing address.

Generally, acquiring something second hand is a warranty voiding instance. So, don't bring it up.

Just get a copy of the receipt and doctor your name into/onto it and send them the PDF. They're only interested in the receipt if the CPU is under 1 year from date of purchase as some vendors will refund a piece of the purchase themselves. Also, proof of original ownership is how they honor the warranties
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top