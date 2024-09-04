13th / 14th Gen RMAs

13900K succesffully RMA here ~ UK, 20th Aug '24Process was straight forward, but refund was definitely not an option apparently.I used the online form, I asked about a cross ship option or refund as I didn't want to be without a PC, they escalated it one level, and was straight told no. Either keep the CPU or accept their terms. In this case it was a 5-7 turnaround once they'd received the CPU, didn't say whether they'd verify it in any way or not.So I thought about it a bit and just fkn bought a 14900K, and would think about the RMA again a bit later.Glad I did as I'd forgotten I'd used some silver shit the last time I installed it and it would NOT come off easily. I spent alot of time with 99% alc, using a soft washing up pad. Still ended up a bit scuffed up though:They seem to accept it absolutely no problem though. I was tracking it via DHL and the replacement pretty much got sent out the same day they received mine.I had asked again about a refund option just after I posted it, saying I'd bought a replacement 14900K, but they just didn't reply at all and the DHL delivery notice for replacement email appeared as fast as they would have anyway. Went to/from the Netherlands, seems they must be streamlining UK/Europe 13/14 gen returns there I'd guess.So now I have a brand new 13900K I need to sell off...