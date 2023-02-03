13900KS Voltage/Clock speed/Power Consumption/Temperature thread.

Hello [H]ardForum members, I'd like to share any findings I can document with the 13900KS CPU. This is for any members (me included) that are curious about its overall performance tuning.I am looking to find the lowest stock figures, then the highest OC figures. (I'm no pro, just a casual enthusiast looking for some good info while having fun with entertaining findings)This is a screenshot of a quick negative offset of -0.030V on an otherwise completely stock default bios.This is the lowest offset I can achieve by only modifying the adaptive offset setting and no other settings changed.If there are any other settings that can allow all 32 threads at their default speed to have a lower voltage/power/temp, please chime in. I will test later with 8 E cores disabled, then again with 12 E cores disabled also disabling hyperthreading.13900KS (EKWB Quantum Velocity 2 + 840mm Alphacool copper 30mm rads with push/pull & EKWB Quantum Kinetic D5 4800rpm)Aorus Master Z790 F5 BIOS (Default bios settings except for -0.030V negative adaptive offset voltage)20 mins Cinebench R23 run numbers.CPU VCORE 1.260vCPU Temp 79CD5 pump 4800rpmPOWER 280WUtilization 100%P Cores 5600MHz (default 8 Pcores 8 hyprethreads)E Cores 4300MHz (default 16 Ecores)32 thread total.AI Offset -0.030VI will post more findings when I test more settings.