13900K - Out of Video Memory or BSOD during shader compilation in two UE5 games

Oct 23, 2023
Hi. I am new. So welcome forum. So first my pc:

13900K stock
2x16 GB DDR5 GSKILL 6800
Rtx 4090 Gigabyte Gaming
Aorus Elite Z790 AX
SSD KINGSTON 2TB
Seasonic 1300W PX ATX 3.0 PCIE 5.
win 11

Each new install of nvidia drivers, and launching Remnant 2 ( the same UE5 engine like Lords OTF ), then on first launch ,during shader compilating it throws OUT OF VIDEO MEMORY and it can BSOD.

Next launches are fine.Just on first launch of the game, during first compiling shaders.

The same thing happened on game Lords of The Fallen, on first launch during shader compilating. And next launches are fine.



But like i said it will bsod again if i install new drivers and launch game for first time.



Also. I tested by Karhu Ram test no errors. Cinebench R23 passing. All games are stable beside that. Prime95 Small FT stable no errors.

Should i change ram,cpu or what is your opinion? Thx. Also found many reports with the same hardware, with the same issues in those games during first shader compilating.

This is from Remnant 2 official respons:

https://www.remnantgame.com/en/news/article/11551423

"--Out Of Memory when Loading (Intel 13th generation CPU’s)--​

We have identified an issue on some Intel 13th generation CPU’s where upon startup the game will display a message about being out of video memory or the crash reporter will pop up referencing an issue with decompressing a shader. If you experience this problem, you will likely also see it in other DX12 games.

If your CPU is overclocked, try setting it back to the defaults. If you’re not overclocked or that doesn’t work, try installing Intel Extreme Tuning Utility:

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/17881/intel-extreme-tuning-utility-intel-xtu.html and lowering your “Performance Core Ratio” from 55x to 54x."
 
Are you on the latest motherboard BIOS available? Currently F9 for your board

Did you try the suggestion of lowering the performance core ratio as suggested by the Remnant developers?

If you turn off XMP and run the RAM at JEDEC 4800MHz or whatever, does it still happen?
 
Hi. My bios is updated ,nothing helped. Also dont try turn xmp to off. Overall all is stable, but that bsod can happen in both games only in shader compilating ,on first launch after game update or new installed drivers.

Not try lowering the performance core ratio as suggested by the Remnant developers.
 
If it works fine on 2nd launch just ignore it. Sounds like a UE5 engine problem. Not worth wasting time over.
yes it works ok now. But thx. To be sure i tested all my games and Battlefield 2042 conquest 128 players. No issues. : P
 
I upgrade drivers to 545.92 for Alan Wake 2. And launched for first time Hogwart Legacy on newest drivers. It crashed three times to dekstop when i launched. Just before shader compilating crashed two times,and one time at shader compile. On fourth try i was able to run game,and now is launching fine everytime. Why i had that three crashes on boot? Is my cpu not stable?
 
I upgrade drivers to 545.92 for Alan Wake 2. And launched for first time Hogwart Legacy on newest drivers. It crashed three times to dekstop when i launched. Just before shader compilating crashed two times,and one time at shader compile. On fourth try i was able to run game,and now is launching fine everytime. Why i had that three crashes on boot? Is my cpu not stable?
You should try dropping the cpu speed s notch as suggested :).

Not try lowering the performance core ratio as suggested by the Remnant developers.
Also want to mention that Hogwart Legacy is the same UNREAL ENGINE but ver.4.

I launched other games ( not on unreal engine ): Quake 2 rtx, Battlefield 2042,Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Control and not crashed at launch after new drivers. But no issues at all :)
 
So if on first launch and first compilating shaders it crashing but next are ok ,is cpu fine and ram?

I have no idea what it is with this game and CPU usage but somehow even at stock speeds it makes the CPU fail when the game first launches and loads the shaders. I can run Cinebench all day no problem, but this game? These devs are just super bad at optimizing.
 
