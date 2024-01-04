13 year old beats Tetris

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/03/arts/tetris-beat-blue-scuti.html
Willis got to Level 157, reaching Tetris’s “kill screen,” the point where a video game becomes unplayable because of limitations in its coding.
For decades, gamers “beat” Tetris by hacking into the game’s software. But Willis, who in the last year has become one of the country’s top Tetris players, is thought to be the first to do it on the original hardware.
“It’s never been done by a human before,” said Vince Clemente, the president of the Classic Tetris World Championship, adding, “It’s basically something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago.”
Reporter covering the event promptly told him that shouldn’t be a life goal and he should go outside.
