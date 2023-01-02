12pin (600w) Cabling for Seasonic Modular PSU's

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,129
So,

Seasonic made a great gesture and gave away free cables, but I missed that promotion.

They reportedly have a "12VHPWR" cable "coming soon", but I'm likely going to need one before they finally launch it.

Does anyone have any suggestions on high quality aftermarket cables that won't burst into flames?

Preferably I'd like one that goes straight back to the PSU modular outlet, two PSU modular outlets to one 600w 12pin connector, just like Seasonics design.

Seasonic points to cablemod cables in the mean time, linked here, but those appear to need 3 or 4 PCIe inputs. Three I could technically manage, but 4 wouldn't work for me.

Does anyone have any recommendation for what cabling to use?
 
B

blurp

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2006
Messages
272
Got this works great:

Fasgear PCI-e Gen 5.0 Power Cable - 70cm 12VHPWR 16-pin (12+4 pin) Male to PCIE 3x8pin(6+2 pin) Male Sleeved Cable - 600W GPU Power Cord for RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 4080 4090 Graphics Card | Modular PSU https://a.co/d/9HV7SDm
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,129
blurp said:
Got this works great:

Fasgear PCI-e Gen 5.0 Power Cable - 70cm 12VHPWR 16-pin (12+4 pin) Male to PCIE 3x8pin(6+2 pin) Male Sleeved Cable - 600W GPU Power Cord for RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 4080 4090 Graphics Card | Modular PSU https://a.co/d/9HV7SDm
Click to expand...

Thanks for that suggestion. I did see those on Amazon, but I didn't know if they were crap or not. I didn't want to buy a "fire and flames" special :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top