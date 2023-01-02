12pin (600w) Cabling for Seasonic Modular PSU's

blurp said:



Fasgear PCI-e Gen 5.0 Power Cable - 70cm 12VHPWR 16-pin (12+4 pin) Male to PCIE 3x8pin(6+2 pin) Male Sleeved Cable - 600W GPU Power Cord for RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 4080 4090 Graphics Card | Modular PSU Got this works great:Fasgear PCI-e Gen 5.0 Power Cable - 70cm 12VHPWR 16-pin (12+4 pin) Male to PCIE 3x8pin(6+2 pin) Male Sleeved Cable - 600W GPU Power Cord for RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 4080 4090 Graphics Card | Modular PSU https://a.co/d/9HV7SDm Click to expand...

Thanks for that suggestion. I did see those on Amazon, but I didn't know if they were crap or not. I didn't want to buy a "fire and flames" special