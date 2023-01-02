12pin (600w) Cabling for Seasonic Modular PSU's

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 35,129
So,
Seasonic made a great gesture and gave away free cables, but I missed that promotion.
They reportedly have a "12VHPWR" cable "coming soon", but I'm likely going to need one before they finally launch it.
Does anyone have any suggestions on high quality aftermarket cables that won't burst into flames?
Preferably I'd like one that goes straight back to the PSU modular outlet, two PSU modular outlets to one 600w 12pin connector, just like Seasonics design.
Seasonic points to cablemod cables in the mean time, linked here, but those appear to need 3 or 4 PCIe inputs. Three I could technically manage, but 4 wouldn't work for me.
Does anyone have any recommendation for what cabling to use?
