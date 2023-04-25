128gb DDR4-4000 + ASUS WS Z390 PRO + i9 9900K = Dead CPU?

I've been running a pretty maxed out Coffee Lake refresh build for a while now with a 128gb kit of Trident Z F4-4000C10Q-128GZTR, a ASUS WS Z390 Pro, various 9900K/F CPUs, and a EVGA 3090 Hybrid for the past 7 or so months, switching out the CPU 4 times now trying to get one with a better IMC.

Ive tried two separate 9900K chips, a 9900KF, ultimately ending on a ES or i think QS media sample 9900K.

Out of the box the motherboard decided that the CPU needed pretty high voltages for the IMC around 1.45+v, not even hitting rated XMP speed of 4000 with the interesting exception of the ES sample which I managed to run at around 1.3v which is still a bit high but more reasonable, and it even hit the kits rated XMP speeds and timings. Up until recently the system has been unstable no matter what memory frequency, timings, or IMC voltage I try.

Did I mess up the CPU?