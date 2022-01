Maori80 said: Looking to build in the Lianli o11mini, is 240mm AIO like Galahad or h100 enough to cool ? Click to expand...

it will if you can live with higher temps. the case can fit larger, and i would recommend at least a 280mm. there are several threads on aios and the 12 series you could look at. you can also play with "under volting" to help keep temps down. the 12 series are just hot chips.