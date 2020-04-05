11th-gen Core CPU possibly leaked, unless it isn't.

CPU leak shows Intel beating AMD and Nvidia (at counting)
https://www.techspot.com/news/84698-cpu-leak-shows-intel-beating-amd-nvidia-counting.html
"[T]he Core i7-1185G7 is a flagship Tiger Lake processor."
Probably a 25-28W quad-core. The article's pretty funny, taking some swipes at everyone's inability to count generations without marketing gimmicks.
