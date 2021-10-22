11900 k volt and heat reduce

Psycrow
I got a 11900k intel cpu with a Hero xiii board
And im using a NH12A cooler
https://pangoly.com/en/review/noctua-nh-u12a
Here is a picture of my pc using idle power save balanced mode.
And i want to change the cpu volt to reduce the heat under load.
Im not sure i fully understand the HW info given to me
In the bios i see cpu cashe manual overwrite volt.
How much volt should i set ? 1.439 ?
Since its set to auto now.
For now i have been changing the Vccio and vccsa to 1.12 v
But in the picture its 1.16 v.
Its been so long time since i last tweaked bios that i forgot how to find the volt and find where excatly to change it in bios
