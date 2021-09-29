11700K Temps Different across cores

I haven't had an Intel chip since the 7700K and I'm not finding anything particularly clear explaining if what I'm seeing might be normal.



On my 7700K and my current AMD chips all the core temps are locked with each other temp wise. On the 11700K I have some that are in step with each other and some that are 10-15C higher when loaded. I know these Intel chips do a lot of things with boosting but I wouldn't expect this much delta between them, but I am not exactly the most familiar with Intel anymore.



It's cooled with a NH-D15S from Noctua, running on a ROG Strix Z590-i, which is admittedly a very tight fit, but I don't think the IHS and HSF are unevenly mated.



Any thoughts?



Thanks