11700K Temps Different across cores

I haven't had an Intel chip since the 7700K and I'm not finding anything particularly clear explaining if what I'm seeing might be normal.

On my 7700K and my current AMD chips all the core temps are locked with each other temp wise. On the 11700K I have some that are in step with each other and some that are 10-15C higher when loaded. I know these Intel chips do a lot of things with boosting but I wouldn't expect this much delta between them, but I am not exactly the most familiar with Intel anymore.

It's cooled with a NH-D15S from Noctua, running on a ROG Strix Z590-i, which is admittedly a very tight fit, but I don't think the IHS and HSF are unevenly mated.

Any thoughts?

Thanks
 
This is normal. I've tested a lot of these CPU's and I've seen quite a bit of difference from one core to another.
 
Thank you for the quick replies, nothing about it screamed danger to me because it wasn't hitting even 80C but it's weird to see when you're not used to it.
 
Is this with a sustained all-core load? have you tried re-installing the cooler? With high core count CPUs, I think spreading the thermal grease over the whole IHS is the best way to get your temps as even as possible.
 
